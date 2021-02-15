From opposition in the country to global leaders, all come in support of Disha Ravi

Internet in India is raging against the government's move to arrest a 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi for supporting the farmers' protest. Ravi has been accused of editing and sharing the social media “toolkit” document by Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg that promoted the protests. The Delhi Police arrested Ravi on Saturday from her home city Bengaluru. The police claimed that she was an editor of the "toolkit Google doc" and " key conspirator" in its formulation and distribution.

On Sunday, a Delhi court ordered Ravi in police custody for five days.

Leaders from all over the world and across the political spectrum have come together in her support while condemning the government for trying to kill dissent in a democracy. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter against what he said was an attack on democracy.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, P Chidambaram, Shashi Tharoor and many others also tweeted in her support and demanded her immediate release.

International figures like poet Rupi Kaur, who has been supporting the farmers' protest, have also come in support of Ravi. Her tweets were retweeted by US vice president Kamala Harris's niece Meena Harris, a lawyer who has also been at the forefront of the protest.

British journalist Lucy Siegle, UK MP Claudia Webbe also came forward in her support demanding the release of the activist.

Lawyers and activists like Kavita Krishnan, the secretary of All India Progressive Women's Association, leading lawyer Karuna Nandy, rights activist Shabnam Hashmi, head of the Delhi-based Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) Sunita Narain, nine-year-old climate activist Licypriya Kangujam and journalists like Rana Ayyub, Siddharth Varadarajan and Nilanjana Roy also demanded Ravi's immediate release.

Swedish activist Thunberg had shared a social media 'toolkit', essentially used for streamlining resources for social giving campaigns on social media platforms. In the toolkit, various actions like creating a Twitter storm and protesting outside Indian embassies were listed to support the farmers' protest in India.