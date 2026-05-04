From prison to assembly: Why Akhil Gogoi’s Sivasagar re-election is a litmus test for regionalism

Raijor Dal founder and sitting MLA Akhil Gogoi is contesting the 2026 Assam Assembly elections from his home constituency of Sivasagar (Sibsagar). Often referred to as the "Son of the Soil," Gogoi is a leading voice for regionalism and indigenous rights, heading the Raijor Dal as part of the broader opposition alliance aiming to challenge the ruling BJP’s decade-long dominance.

Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi stages a protest on the first day of the four days long Budget (Vote on Account) Session 2026 of the Assam Legislative Assembly (ALA) at ALA premises, in Guwahati on Monday. (Pitamber Newar)

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ALSO READ People’s MLA vs 'The System': why all eyes are on Raijor Dal's Akhil Gogoi in Assam assembly election 2026

Gogoi’s 2026 campaign is built on his legacy as a firebrand activist. Since winning his first election in 2021 while still in judicial custody, he has transformed Sivasagar into a bastion of anti-CAA sentiment and grassroots resistance. In this election, he has framed the contest as a battle for the "survival of Assamese identity," frequently highlighting issues such as big-dam projects, land rights for the landless, and the rising cost of living under the current administration.

Early Life

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{{^usCountry}} Born in 1975 (Age 51) in Selenghat Village, Jorhat, Akhil Gogoi was raised by his parents, the late Boluram and Priyada Gogoi. He is an alumnus of the prestigious Cotton College, Guwahati (1996), where he studied English literature and served as the general secretary of the students' union. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Born in 1975 (Age 51) in Selenghat Village, Jorhat, Akhil Gogoi was raised by his parents, the late Boluram and Priyada Gogoi. He is an alumnus of the prestigious Cotton College, Guwahati (1996), where he studied English literature and served as the general secretary of the students' union. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} His political roots are in Marxist ideology, having edited the journal Natun Padatik. Before forming the Raijor Dal in 2020, he led the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS), a powerful peasant rights organization that spearheaded statewide movements against corruption and big dams. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His political roots are in Marxist ideology, having edited the journal Natun Padatik. Before forming the Raijor Dal in 2020, he led the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS), a powerful peasant rights organization that spearheaded statewide movements against corruption and big dams. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He is married to Geetashree Tamuly, an Associate Professor, and the couple has a son, Nachiketa. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He is married to Geetashree Tamuly, an Associate Professor, and the couple has a son, Nachiketa. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ALSO READ: From Jalukbari to Dispur: Key Assam constituencies set for high-stakes Congress vs BJP contest About Sivasagar Constituency {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ALSO READ: From Jalukbari to Dispur: Key Assam constituencies set for high-stakes Congress vs BJP contest About Sivasagar Constituency {{/usCountry}}

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The Sivasagar constituency, the historic capital of the Ahom Kingdom, has approximately 2 lakh voters. It is a segment where local pride and cultural history play a pivotal role. In his 2026 affidavit, Gogoi declared total assets worth ₹1.12 crore, an increase from the ₹1.51 crore (combined with spouse) declared in 2021.

His legislative focus has been on improving local healthcare, preserving Ahom-era monuments, and upgrading regional education infrastructure. For the 2026 polls, he has promised to transform Sivasagar into a global tourism hub and has committed to a "Pro-Peasant" economic model that removes middlemen from the agrarian supply chain.

What Happened in the Previous Elections?

In the 2021 Assembly elections, Akhil Gogoi made history by winning the Sivasagar seat as an Independent candidate (backed by Raijor Dal) while incarcerated under UAPA charges related to the anti-CAA protests. He defeated the BJP’s Surabhi Rajkonwar by a margin of 11,875 votes, securing over 46% of the total vote share.

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Before his 2021 victory, the seat was a Congress stronghold held by veteran Pranab Kumar Gogoi for three terms. Akhil Gogoi’s entry disrupted the traditional bipartisan hold on the region. In the current 2026 cycle, his party has entered a seat-sharing arrangement with the Indian National Congress, with Gogoi acting as a lead strategist for the opposition in Upper Assam.

Polling in Sivasagar concluded on April 9, 2026, with Gogoi expressing supreme confidence in a "People's Mandate" for change.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushbu Sahu ...Read More Khushbu Sahu is a journalist with the online desk, assisting with research, writing, editing, and curating digital content, while gaining experience in SEO and content publishing workflows. She is currently pursuing a PGDM in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Khushbu holds a Bachelor’s degree in German from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), where she developed a strong foundation in language, culture, and global perspectives. She was awarded a scholarship to attend a language programme at Vytautas Magnus University in Lithuania, which provided her with international exposure and an opportunity to engage with diverse cultural and academic environments across Europe. Her areas of interest include politics, international relations, public policy, and human-interest stories. She is particularly interested in exploring how policies impact communities on the ground. Previously, she worked as a content writer with Karamrath and was associated with the Gandhi Fellowship, where she engaged in grassroots development initiatives. She has also interned in the public policy space, contributing to research and programme development in the education sector. Read Less

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