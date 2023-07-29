Smriti Irani recalls Priyanka Gandhi's 'Smriti who' remark: ‘Have come a long way’

Union minister Smriti Irani on Saturday said it seems to her that she has come a long way politically now that the Congress tweets about her 'incessantly'. The union minister said she was 'Smriti who?' once upon a time, but now she is 'RaGa Irani' as the Congress called her in its latest jibe -- for bringing RaGa in most of her statements. Correcting the spelling of her surname, Smriti Irani wrote, "Seems someone somewhere is perturbed." The 'Smriti who' is a reference to Priyanka Gandhi's reaction to Smriti Irani when in 2014 she contested against Rahul Gandhi from Amethi for the first time. In 2019, she defeated Rahul Gandhi.

Smriti Irani and the official Twitter handle of the Congress are taking on each other on the social media platform over the Manipur issue. (PTI)

The Congress has been questioning Smriti Irani's silence over Manipur -- as the minister only spoke after the video of two Kuki women paraded naked went viral. Attack-counterattack followed on Twitter while in the Rajya Sabha, Smriti Irani mentioned Rahul Gandhi's name in the context of Manipur.

On Wednesday, Congress MP Amee Yajnik posed a question as to why women ministers are not speaking up on Manipur. To this, Smriti Irani said: "When will you have the guts to discuss Chhattisgarh, when will you have the courage to discuss what is happening in Bihar? When will you have the courage to tell us how women are raped in Congres-ruled states. When will you have the guts to tell how Rahul Gandhi put Manipur on fire. Do not cast a doubt on the women ministers of the cabinet."

Smriti Irani versus Congress after Manipur video

Smriti Irani not only replied to the tweets made from the Congress official handle but expressed her disgust against Congress and Rahul Gandhi as she replied to random Twitter users too.

After Smriti Irani's Rajya Sabha speech in which she blamed Rahul Gandhi for putting Manipur on fire, Congress called her 'full of sound and fury, signifying nothing'. "Who currently holds the position of Women and Child Development minister? Who should be held accountable? Mrs Smriti Irani," the Congress tweeted.

"Poshan tracker - 10 crore beneficiaries, 94% Aadhaar verified in 13 lakh anganwadis. PM Matru Vandana Yojana - paid Rs. 13,000 crores to over 3 crore pregnant women. That’s WCD as constitutionally mandated. Would help to be informed unless you truly believe ignorance is bliss," Smriti Irani replied.

To this heated exchange, one Twitter user wrote, "Ye jo Rahul ke naam ka gas bhara jai wo kabhi fat jayega". "Thank you for publicly declaring Rahul Gandhi is all gas," Smriti Irani replied.

'Smriti who?'

In 2014, when Priyanka Gandhi was asked about BJP challenger Smriti Irani against his brother Rahul Gandhi from Amethi, Priyanka Gandhi reacted with 'Who? oh...' and a giggle. When in 2019, Smriti Irani defeated Rahul Gandhi from Amethi, she was hailed as a giant-slayer.

