No more ‘ORS’ on brand labels, products: What food regulator's move means

India's food regulator, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), has directed all food and beverage companies to stop using the term “ORS” (Oral Rehydration Solution) on their products. The order covers cases where the term appears alone, with any prefix or suffix, or as part of a trademark in the product name. The regulator has instructed all relevant authorities to ensure strict compliance with the labelling and advertisement rules. (HT Photo)

In its official statement, the FSSAI said, “The use of the term 'ORS' in the trademarked name or in the naming of any food product otherwise, whether fruit-based, non-carbonated, or ready-to-drink beverages, even when accompanied by a prefix or suffix, constitutes a violation of the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and the regulations made thereunder.”

ALSO READ | New food labels: What your snack won’t be able to hide anymore The regulator has instructed all relevant authorities to ensure strict compliance with the labelling and advertisement rules set out under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the regulations framed under it.

Previous orders and FSSAI’s latest clarification Previous orders from the Centre (July 14, 2022 and February 2, 2024) had allowed the use of the term "ORS" on labels as part of a trademark with a prefix or suffix in the product name. This was allowed only if the label carried the statement, "The product is NOT an ORS formula as recommended by WHO."

FSSAI has now clarified that, after reviewing the matter again, using the term "ORS" in any form, whether as part of a trademark or otherwise, for products such as fruit-based, non-carbonated, or ready-to-drink beverages, goes against the Food Safety and Standards Act.

The regulator said that such usage can mislead consumers through false, deceptive, unclear, or incorrect labelling.

FSSAI also said that these products can face penalties under Sections 52 and 53 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Dr Sivaranjani Santosh, a paediatrician who has been pointing out concerns about mislabelled ORS products, hailed the decision and said, “No one can use ORS on their label unless it is a WHO-recommended formula, and no one can sell it right from today.”