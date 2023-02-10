Fuel cess imposed to help poor, will stay: Kerala CM

As protest against cess on petroleum products intensified, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said the Opposition Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have joined hands to oppose developmental activities in the state and are giving a wrong impression that the state is in a debt trap.

Talking to the media in the state capital, the CM said cess was introduced to meet the welfare pension of 60 lakh people in the “backdrop of the Union government’s attempts to stifle the state by cutting down its plan allocation and putting a cap on borrowing limit”.

“The Opposition is spreading a lie that Kerala is in debt and ministers are splurging. A section of the media is also supporting this. But facts will silence these critics who are giving out a wrong message,” he said.

Vijayan said the state’s outstanding debt dropped by 2.2% in the revised figures of 2022-23 from 38.51% in 2021. He said as per the budget estimate for 2022-23, the outstanding debt will be 36.05%.

“The cess on petroleum products will stay as it is aimed at helping the poor lead a decent life. We will continue all welfare pensions and have only two options – fuel and liquor. So, we are forced to impose the cess,” he said.

He requested the Opposition to withdraw its agitation in the “larger interest of the public”. He slammed the Congress for joining hands with the BJP in the ongoing protests.

“The Centre is responsible for the financial constraints of the state. Whether it is plan outlay, borrowing limit, or including out-of-budgetary provisions in the plan, it used all opportunities to stifle the state,” Vijayan said.

“We have no idea why the Congress is supporting such measures against the state,” he said, announcing 100-day programmes to expedite ongoing developmental activities in Kerala.

The CM said people have realised the need to continue welfare pensions and the Opposition’s protest will soon fizzle out.

Besides the ₹2 cess on petrol and diesel, the cash-strapped state government had proposed tax on new vehicles and liquor; hiked power and water charges, and fair price value of land; and upped government fees across the board to attract revenue, putting extra burden on the common man, people in the know of the matter, said.

Earlier in the day, the Congress-led United Democratic Front disrupted the assembly proceedings and staged a walkout. They said the government is resorting to “tax loot” and they will continue their agitation against the cess till the government withdraws it.

In the house, Opposition leader VD Satheesan said when the CM was the party state secretary, he had urged people not to pay additional tax on petroleum products.

“Now, he is overburdening people with cess. He conveniently forgot what he had stated earlier and is treating the protest with contempt,” he said, adding that the opposition parties will continue their struggle and expose the present regime.

In the morning, when Opposition legislators walked into the House, ruling Left Democratic Front convenor EP Jayarajan poked fun at them by saying “morning leisurely walk is good for legislators.”

Meanwhile, protest against the cess rocked different parts of the state. BJP-led protest in Kottayam and Congress’ stir in Kochi turned violent, injuring many workers and police officials.

