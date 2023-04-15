Full emergency declared at Delhi airport after IndiGo plane suffers snag

A full emergency was declared at the Delhi airport after a Bagdogra-bound plane operated by IndiGo suffered a technical snag. The IndiGo flight with 230 passengers aboard, scheduled to land at Bagdogra International Airport at 4.10pm, made an emergency landing at Kolkata Airport at 3.30pm. The full emergency was withdrawn after the flight landed safely. The Ariana Afghan airlines, with 124 passengers and nine crew members, was taxiing for take-off at at 3.30 pm when the Delhi airport authorities got the hijack alert from it.(HT File Photo)

Earlier today, a Saudia Airlines cargo flight made an emergency landing at Kolkata Airport after its windshield cracked mid-air. The aircraft landed safely at the Kolkata Airport at 12:02 pm. Before the landing, the airport had made all the necessary arrangements. Full emergency was withdrawn after the flight landed, reported ANI quoting airport officials.

On April 1, a full emergency was declared at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi after a Dubai-bound FedEx aircraft suffered a bird hit soon after take-off.

