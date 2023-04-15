Home / India News / Full emergency declared at Delhi airport after IndiGo plane suffers snag

Full emergency declared at Delhi airport after IndiGo plane suffers snag

ByHT News Desk
Apr 15, 2023 04:42 PM IST

An IndiGo flight bound for Bagdogra with 230 passengers on board suffered a technical snag, leading to a full emergency being declared at Delhi airport.

A full emergency was declared at the Delhi airport after a Bagdogra-bound plane operated by IndiGo suffered a technical snag. The IndiGo flight with 230 passengers aboard, scheduled to land at Bagdogra International Airport at 4.10pm, made an emergency landing at Kolkata Airport at 3.30pm. The full emergency was withdrawn after the flight landed safely.

Earlier today, a Saudia Airlines cargo flight made an emergency landing at Kolkata Airport after its windshield cracked mid-air. The aircraft landed safely at the Kolkata Airport at 12:02 pm. Before the landing, the airport had made all the necessary arrangements. Full emergency was withdrawn after the flight landed, reported ANI quoting airport officials.

On April 1, a full emergency was declared at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi after a Dubai-bound FedEx aircraft suffered a bird hit soon after take-off.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Sign out