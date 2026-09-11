Full emergency declared on Alliance Air's Prayagraj-Delhi flight after engine snag

Full emergency was declared on an Alliance Air flight from Prayagraj to Delhi on Friday after one of its engines became inoperative, airport officials said. Following the technical snag, the flight landed at the Delhi airport.

The Alliance Air flight had 40 passengers on board. (Photo for representation)

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Flight 9I 698, operated by Alliance Air and flying an ATR 72 aircraft, had around 40 passengers on board. “The flight declared a full emergency due to one engine being inoperative. All necessary emergency response measures were activated,” an airport official said.