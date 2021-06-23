Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Fully vaccinated elderly can restart activities in restricted manner: Govt
india news

Fully vaccinated elderly can restart activities in restricted manner: Govt

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 01:34 AM IST
An elderly woman reacts as a health worker administers the Covid-19 vaccine.(PTI)

Cautioning general public, especially elderly citizens, against the imminent third Covid-19 wave, the Centre on Tuesday said that “fully vaccinated” senior citizens can “restart restricted activities”.

“In general, if fully vaccinated, and taking necessary precautions, people can lead normal lives. However, people have to be careful that they don’t visit crowded areas, maintain social distancing, wear a mask, and observe hand hygiene. If all these measures are strictly adhered to, and there is no comorbidity, then elderly can also lead normal lives to some extent. Yes, of course, they can go for a walk; but no, they can’t go to markets like Sarojini Nagar during festival season as that is high risk situation. So, in a calibrated and reasonable way, elderly can restart restricted activities...,” said Dr VK Paul, member (health), Niti Aayog.

