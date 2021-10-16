Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Fully vaccinated foreign visitors can enter United States from November 8: White House
india news

Fully vaccinated foreign visitors can enter United States from November 8: White House

Under the new policy that was outlined last month, vaccinated air passengers will need to be tested within three days before travel, and airlines will be required to put in place a contact tracing system.
The United States announced Friday that it will allow entry to foreign travellers who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, by both land and air, starting November 8. (REUTERS)
Published on Oct 16, 2021 12:27 AM IST
By Agence France-Presse

Washington: The United States announced Friday that it will allow entry to foreign travellers who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, by both land and air, starting November 8.

“This policy is guided by public health, stringent, and consistent,” tweeted White House assistant press secretary Kevin Munoz in announcing the news.

In an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, US borders were closed after March 2020 to travellers from much of the globe, including the European Union, Britain and China, India and Brazil. Overland visitors from Mexico and Canada were also banned.

The months of restrictions led to both personal and economic suffering.

Under the new policy that was outlined last month, vaccinated air passengers will need to be tested within three days before travel, and airlines will be required to put in place a contact tracing system.

Earlier this week, a White House source said the land border opening would happen in two phases.

Initially, vaccines will be required for “non-essential” trips -- such as visiting family or tourism -- though unvaccinated travellers will still be allowed into the country for “essential” trips as they have been for the last year and a half.

RELATED STORIES

A second phase beginning in early January 2022 will require all visitors to be fully vaccinated to enter the United States by land, no matter the reason for their trip.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

DCGI yet to approve Covaxin’s emergency use in children

‘All issues resolved’: Sidhu to stay on as Punjab Congress chief

CWC meet today, decision on organisation elections likely
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP