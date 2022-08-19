'Furious and broken': Trinamool MP Mimi Chakraborty on Bilkis Bano; 'Waiting,' tweets Nusrat Jahan

Actor-turned-Trinamool MPs Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan strongly reacted to the release of the 11 convicts of the Bilkis Bano rape case amid nationwide outrage against the Gujarat government's decision taken on August 15. Questioning PM Modi's Independence Day speech, the Trinamool leader said her reaction to the incident is as a woman and she is 'furious and broken'. MP Nusrat Jahan said women are still waiting for injustice to end. Also Read | 'At least Godse hanged…': Owaisi on MLA's ‘sanskaar’ tag on Bilkis Bano rapists

"What was the 15th august speech about??? You said respecting and honouring women right????? This is just a woman talking today and i am furious and broken," Mimi tweeted.

11 men convicted of gangraping her were released on what grounds on what???!!!!

Than what was the 15th august speech about??? You said respecting and honouring women right?????



This is just a woman talking today and i am furious and broken.1/1 — Mimi chakraborty (@mimichakraborty) August 18, 2022

"Justice represents integrity & The Truth, and the truth is..11 men convicted of gangraping & killing are being treated with sweets post release. Slow claps," tweeted Nusrat.

Waiting for injustice to end.

I am waiting.

SHE is waiting. #BilkisBano

Justice represents integrity & The Truth, and the truth is..11 men convicted of gangraping & killing are being treated with sweets post release. Slow claps

👏 👏 👏 — Nusrat J Ruhii (@nusratchirps) August 18, 2022

On August 15, the Gujarat government released all 11 convicts sentenced to life imprisonment for the gangrape of Bilkis Bano under its remission policy. The decision sparked a nationwide outrage with opposition parties demanding an withdrawal of the release order.

Bilkis Bano issued a statement saying how her faith in justice has been shaken by the decision. "Two days ago, on August 15, 2022, the trauma of the past 20 years washed over me again when I heard that the 11 convicted men who devastated my family and my life, and took from me my three-year-old daughter, had walked free," Bilkis Bano said in a statement released by her lawyer Sobha on her behalf.

'Brahmins with sanskaar'

As the 11 convicts walked free, they were on Wednesday reportedly garlanded by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. BJP MLA CK Raulji who was part of the decision-making process said some of the convicts are brahmins with values, explaining why the government took the decision. He also suggested that they might have been framed, but said he can't comment on that as they did not probe into all of those and only considered their behaviour in jail.

