China won't attend G20 meet 'in disputed J&K'. India's firm, powerful response

ByHT News Desk
May 20, 2023 01:50 PM IST

Beijing had earlier announced skipping the G20 tourism working group meeting in Kashmir.

India has given a stern response to China after it opposed the holding of G20 tourism working group meeting in Kashmir, saying it is free to hold meetings on its own territory. It further added that peace and tranquility on its border is essential for normal ties with the neighbouring nation.

An Indian paramilitary soldier stands guard in Srinagar.(AP)

China had earlier boycotted the G20 meeting in Srinagar opposing the holding it on a ‘disputed territory’. "China firmly opposes holding any form of G20 meetings on disputed territory. We will not attend such meetings," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a press conference amid reports of skipping the meeting. Meanwhile, Turkey and Saudi Arabia have not registered for the event.

The meeting, billed as one of the largest international events organised in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370, will be held from May 22 to 24. India had earlier dismissed objections from Pakistan over the holding of G20 meetings in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, saying such events are being organised in all states and Union Territories ahead of the summit in New Delhi in September.

"We have consistently rejected such statements and all parties concerned are well aware of our clear position on these matters. The Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and the Union Territory of Ladakh are and always will be integral and inalienable parts of India. No other country has a locus standi to comment on the same," the Ministry of External Affairs has commented before on comments by Pakistan and China.

Display of handicraft and arts of Kashmir and several cultural events have been lined up in the event which will be held at Sher-e-Kashmir International Conventional Centre (SKICC) on the banks of the famous Dal Lake.

“The main event will be held at SKICC on May 22 and 23. We are expecting more than 100 delegates of the G20 states and guest countries,” a senior official had said earlier.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

china g20 india kashmir + 1 more
