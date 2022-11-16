Home / India News / G20 summit 2022: PM Modi, Xi interact for 1st time since border row

G20 summit 2022: PM Modi, Xi interact for 1st time since border row

india news
Published on Nov 16, 2022 12:12 AM IST

G20 summit 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping shook hands and spoke briefly at a formal dinner for G20 leaders in Bali on Tuesday – their first face-to-face encounter in public since the start of the military standoff in Ladakh more than two years ago.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping shook hands and spoke briefly at a formal dinner for G20 leaders in Bali on Tuesday. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping shook hands and spoke briefly at a formal dinner for G20 leaders in Bali on Tuesday. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping shook hands and spoke briefly at a formal dinner for G20 leaders in Bali on Tuesday – their first face-to-face encounter in public since the start of the military standoff in Ladakh more than two years ago.

Footage from the Indonesian presidential secretariat’s official YouTube channel showed Modi seated and conversing with US secretary of state Antony Blinken when Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan stopped nearby to speak with Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

Modi was seen getting up from his seat and shaking hands with Xi, who smiled. Modi, flanked by an interpreter, then spoke to Xi for a few minutes. Both leaders, who were wearing batik shirts, were soon joined by external affairs minister S Jaishankar. Several people gathered around the two leaders and began capturing the moment with their mobile phone cameras.

There was no word from Indian officials on the encounter at Garuda Wisnu Kencana Cultural Park. There was also no readout from the Chinese side.

A person familiar with the matter said: “Prime minister and President Xi, who were both attending the G20 dinner hosted by the Indonesian president, exchanged courtesies at the conclusion of the dinner.”

The Indian and Chinese leaders had avoided each other the last time they were at an in-person multilateral meeting – the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit at Samarkand in Uzbekistan during September 15-16. People familiar with the matter said both sides had not made any effort for a formal bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.

India-China relations have been at an all-time low since the start of the standoff in Ladakh sector of Line of Actual Control (LAC). A brutal clash in Galwan Valley in June 2020 resulted in the death of 20 Indian soldiers and at least four Chinese troops – the first fatalities along the LAC since 1975.

China has said the border tensions should be separated from the overall bilateral relationship. Jaishankar has consistently maintained India-China ties cannot be normalised till there is peace and tranquility on the border.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out