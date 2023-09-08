78 artists, one song – ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’: Cultural event lined up for G20 Summit

All heads of governments and states along with other foreign dignitaries will witness first-of-its-kind instrumental music performances during the G20 Summit. The performance will bring together different musical styles from all corners of India to showcase the cultural depth of the country. The grand Bharat Mandapam in Delhi, hosting the historic G20 Summit, showcases the awe-inspiring world's tallest Nataraja statue,(PTI)

The artists will perform together for three hours during the dinner programme which will be hosted by President Droupadi Murmu on September 9.

The musical performance has been curated by chairman of Sangeet Natak Akademi Sandhya Purecha. The cultural event will take place from 6 pm to 9 pm at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi's Pragati Maidan complex.

78 instrumentalists from all over the country will perform together for three hours. 34 Hindustani instruments, 18 Carnatic instruments, and 40 folk instruments from across Indian states. Among the artists, 11 children, 13 women, 7 differently abled (Divyang) artists, 26 young men and 21 seniors will participate in the event. The musical programme will begin with compositions in Vilambit Laya (slow tempo) followed by Madhya Laya (medium fast tempo) and end with few scores in Druta Laya (Fast tempo). “We will immerse in some of the most ancient Vedic musical instruments, Tribal instruments, and Folk instruments alongside classical musical instruments creating a beautiful soundscape. The participating musicians too are hailing from different regions of India, playing an array of traditional instruments in their traditional attire,” said Purecha. This musical programme is the only cultural programme in the entire G20 event. String instruments, instruments with membranes, wind instruments, and metal instruments. Several rare instruments such as Surbahar, Jaltarang, Naltarang, Vichitra Veena, Rudra Veena, Saraswati Veena, Dhangli, Sundri, Bhapang and Dilruba will be featured during the presentation. Purecha said participants from all over the country had reached Delhi on August 31 and have been practising since then. All the artists will play the ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ song at the end of the performance which is also the theme of G20. They will also give a musical performance on the “Mile Sur Mera Tumhara” song.

(With ANI inputs)

