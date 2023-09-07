G20 Summit: Leaders to be served meals on silver, gold-plated tableware| Watch

New Delhi is all decked up to welcome the international dignitaries for the upcoming G20 Summit which is scheduled to be held at the sprawling Bharat Mandapam at New Delhi's Pragati Maidan from September 9-10. The officials have made numerous arrangements to provide a one-of-a-kind experience to the delegates across the political, cultural and business lines attending the high-key summit. On these lines, to showcase India's rich culture and heritage, the heads State and other global leaders will be served on silver and gold-plated utensils.

Tableware and silverware (silver and gold plating), reflecting the India's culture, in which VVIP guests at the G-20 Summit will be served.(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Adorned with intricately engraved motifs, around 15,000 silverware have been crafted by over 200 artisans in around 50,000 man-hours, Jaipur-based metalware firm, Iris Jaipur, supplier of the bulk orders to the hotels, said.

On Tuesday, the firm held a preview of its traditional cutlery intended for serving food to the guests attending the G20 Summit in the national capital.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It said that most of the utensils are a steel or brass base or a mix of both with a coating of silver, while some wares have gold plating which will be used for serving welcome drinks.

“Designs are characterised by meticulous detailing, beaded borders, and a fusion of semi-machined hand craftsmanship with contemporary casting techniques. The electroplated silver finish adds a touch of sophistication, aligning seamlessly with the grandeur of the event,” Rajeev Pabuwal, chief executive officer of IRIS Metalware, told news agency PTI.

These items have been designed and made by a Jaipur-based silverware firm, Iris Jaipur. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the firm, various luxury hotels in the national capital have been asked to provide silver and gold-plated cutlery which would be used to serve the G20 delegates including US president Joe Biden and UK PM Rishi Sunak.

According to the G20 secretariat, the convention centre is being catered by ITC and the foods will showcase regional cuisine, street food and millet.

"As the G20 summit prepares itself to enthral the world leaders with our rich culinary heritage, each piece of tableware and decor reflects India's culture, art, and hospitality. With every shimmering detail, we curate a feast for the senses, intertwining heritage and luxury on a global stage. At the G20 Summit, our tableware isn't just silver; it's a reflection of India's resplendent spirit," Pabuwal added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The firm was asked by various luxury hotels to commission made-to-order tableware and silverware which will be used by foreign guests while staying at hotels. (PTI)

India assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1 last year. The 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi scheduled to be held on September 9-10 will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year.

(With inputs from agencies)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}