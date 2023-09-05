Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
G20 Summit: Order deliveries, cloud kitchens prohibited from Sept 8-10 in New Delhi district

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Sep 05, 2023 09:09 AM IST

Delivery of essential medical items, however, is exempted from the restrictions, said SS Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic).

Delivery of online orders, and a host of other services will be prohibited for three days in the national capital's New Delhi district on account of this week's G20 Summit, the Delhi Police announced on Monday.

A model of the G20 logo outside a Metro station ahead of the G20 Summit in New Delhi on Monday. (Reuters)

“All cloud kitchens, commercial establishments, markets, food delivery, and commercial delivery services will be shut from September 8 to 10 in the New Delhi district,” SS Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said during a press conference.

Orders due to be delivered even through companies such as Amazon and Flipkart, too, are prohibited in the controlled New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) zone, Yadav added.

Exemptions

The senior officer, however, noted that certain services, including delivery of essential medical items, have been exempted from the restrictions.

“Lab reports and sample collection will be permitted throughout the city. Vehicles for hotels, hospitals, and other significant installations in the district that are involved in housekeeping, catering, trash disposal, etc. will be permitted following verification,” the Special CP further stated.

The Delhi Summit

The G20 Leaders Summit will be held on September 9 and 10 at the newly-built Bharat Mandapam International Exhibition-Convention centre at the revamped Pragati Maidan complex.

World leaders such as US President Joe Biden, UK prime minister Rishi Sunak, Canadian premier Justin Trudeau, among others, will attend the Delhi G20 Summit; India is the first South Asian host of the G20 meet.

HT News Desk

HT News Desk

Topics
g20 delhi police amazon swiggy
