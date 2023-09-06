What is Bharat Mandapam, the venue of G20 summit in New Delhi? Details

The G20 Summit, scheduled for this weekend in the national capital, is a highly anticipated event featuring top world leaders, including US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. The summit will be held at the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex, also known as Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi's Pragati Maidan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated this complex on July 26 this year. It boasts state-of-the-art facilities, including a convention centre, exhibition halls, and an amphitheatre. The 27-feet-tall 'Nataraja' statue made of 'Ashtadhatu' is installed at the Bharat Mandapam where the G20 summit will be held on Sept. 9 and 10, 2023.(PTI)

During the G20 Summit, Bharat Mandapam, referred to as the “culture corridor” will showcase diverse traditions from 29 countries, including India and the special invitees to the G20. This display will encompass physical and virtual exhibitions, creating an immersive experience for visitors.

On Tuesday, a 27-ft-tall bronze statue of Nataraja, made of Ashtadhatu and weighing about 18 tons, was installed at Bharat Mandapam. Renowned sculptor Radhakrishnan Sthapaty from Swami Malai in Tamil Nadu and his team completed this sculpture in a record seven months. PM Modi shared pictures of the installation on X (formerly Twitter), saying, “The magnificent Nataraja statue at Bharat Mandapam brings to life aspects of our rich history and culture. As the world gathers for the G20 summit, it will stand as a testament to India's age-old artistry and traditions.”

Covering an approximate campus area of 123 acres, Bharat Mandapam has been developed as India's largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination. Regarding the covered space available for events, this complex ranks among the top exhibition and convention complexes globally.

Bharat Mandapam

-Constructed as a national endeavour with an investment of about ₹2,700 crores, Bharat Mandapam serves as a “showcase and promoter of India as a premier global business destination,” according to a government statement.

-This architectural masterpiece is designed to host grand international exhibitions, trade fairs, conventions, conferences, and various prestigious gatherings.

-Bharat Mandapam offers a wealth of amenities, including numerous meeting rooms, lounges, auditoriums, an amphitheatre, and a fully-equipped business center, enabling it to accommodate a wide spectrum of events.

-Its impressive multi-purpose hall and plenary hall collectively accommodate up to seven thousand attendees, surpassing the seating capacity of the renowned Sydney Opera House in Australia.

-The magnificent Amphitheater boasts seating for 3,000 individuals, adding to its versatility and grandeur.

What does ‘Bharat Mandapam’ mean?

As per a government statement, Bharat Mandapam draws inspiration from “Lord Basaveshwara's concept of Anubhav Mandapam”, originally a platform for public ceremonies. This expansive complex will be open to the public and will offer comprehensive facilities in support of the nation's aspiration to progress into a modern and developed society.

Bharat Mandapam design

The architectural design of the Bharat Mandapam building draws inspiration from “India's rich traditions”, symbolising the nation's confidence in its heritage while embracing modern amenities and contemporary living.

The building's shape is inspired by the elegant form of the Shankha, or conch shell. Different walls and facades of the Convention Centre intricately depict various facets of India's traditional art and culture. These include ‘Surya Shakti’, symbolizing India's commitment to harnessing solar energy, ‘Zero to ISRO’, celebrating the nation's achievements in space exploration, and ‘Pancha Mahabhuta’, representing the fundamental elements of the universe - Aakash (Sky), Vayu (Air), Agni (Fire), Jal (Water), Prithvi (Earth), and more. Additionally, the Convention Centre is adorned with an array of paintings and tribal art forms from diverse regions across the country.

