G20 will use a mix of renewable energy, low carbon, and clean tech to achieve carbon neutrality

New Delhi: The Delhi Declaration of G20 has managed to address the concerns of the so-called petro states even as it has expressed the ambition to meet Paris Agreement goals by committing to global net zero emissions by mid-century.

The key words that achieve this balance, according to former climate negotiators, are “clean,” “zero and low carbon” and “efficient solutions.”

The G20 has committed to achieving global net zero emissions by or around mid-century, while taking into account the latest scientific developments and in line with different national circumstances. They also committed to tripling by 2030, renewable energy capacity globally through existing targets and policies, as well as demonstrating similar ambition with respect to other zero and low-emission technologies, including abatement and removal technologies, again in line with national circumstances.

“You can see the influence of countries highly dependent on oil and gas in the text. Their concerns have been addressed. Low carbon options could mean biofuels or green hydrogen for us or others; it could also mean clean petrol or gas to others. We should also note that the declaration refers to nuclear energy. There had been no focus on nuclear so far because of safety concerns. And there is a clear reference to enhancing carbon capture and storage technologies,” explained a former climate negotiator who asked not to be named.

The only reference to fossil fuels in the text is that the G20 “will increase efforts to implement the commitment made in 2009 in Pittsburgh to phase-out and rationalise, over the medium term, inefficient fossil fuel subsidies that encourage wasteful consumption and commit to achieve this objective, while providing targeted support for the poorest and the most vulnerable.”

A reference to phasing down/phasing out fossil fuels was a major point of contention for several countries dependent on fossil fuels. The text does refer to phasing down of coal.

It states that the G20 will accelerate the development, deployment and dissemination of technologies, and the adoption of policies, to transition towards low-emission energy systems, including by rapidly scaling up the deployment of clean power generation, energy efficiency measures, including accelerating efforts towards phasedown of unabated coal power.

“From an energy and climate perspective, the Indian G20 presidency had an ambitious agenda focused on new and emerging clean energy technologies and finance. But as it happens, this agenda got repurposed. The only highlight right now is the clear and concise language with respect to tripling renewable energy. This provides a platform for further clarification between now and COP (target, baseline, year etc). Moreover, if this gets into COP summaries, it becomes another hook for countries to expand their nationally determined contribution ambitions on,” said Swati D’Souza, Lead Analyst & Coordinator, India, International Energy Agency.

“There’s also far too much talk about expensive, unproven abatement technologies, which cannot be used as an excuse to delay action,” added Madhura Joshi, India Lead, E3G, a Climate think-tank in a statement. “We need stronger bolder action from leaders on both sides. All eyes now on COP28 – can the leaders deliver?”

There are clear references to the scale of climate finance and reforms to multilateral developments banks to make money available for transition through concessional resources.

The declaration also calls for an ambitious second replenishment process of the Green Climate Fund for its upcoming 2024-2027 programming period. On Day 2 of G20 summit, the United Kingdom pledged to contribute a record $2 billion to the Green Climate Fund to tackle climate change, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said.

There is also a lot of focus on expanding the work on sustainable lifestyles and mindful consumption for mitigation of emissions.

“Based on the G20 High-Level Principles on Lifestyles for Sustainable Development, we commit to robust collective actions that will enable the world to embrace sustainable production and consumption patterns and mainstream Lifestyles for Sustainable Development. Relevant studies on it show that it could contribute to significant emission reduction by 2030 for a global net-zero future. We support the creation of an enabling policy environment to promote sustainable lifestyles for climate action,” the declaration stated.

Together, the document captures the fact that G20 has resolved to move towards a net zero emissions goal globally by mid-century but that will be achieved through a basket of measures and fossil fuels may continue to remain even as there is focus on tripling renewable energy capacity.

“ A critical component of the declaration is the Green Development Pact for a sustainable future, and I want to congratulate India’s Presidency and also the G20 for coming together for this. Why is this Green Development Pact (all resolutions on climate and environment) important? This year we have seen climate-related disasters shaking up many parts of the world, from North America to Europe and Asia, and 2023 is also right at the midway point of the action agenda to 2030 for the attainment of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). We have to make sure that coming out of the Covid pandemic, our pathway for development is now very much embedded in a green and collaborative pathway. This is why the pact is important,” said Arunabha Ghosh, CEO, Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW).

“A few key themes are critical for this. One, is the focus on resource efficiency and the importance of sustainable consumption. This is highlighted through the mainstreaming of lifestyles for sustainable development, including the High-level Principles on Lifestyles for Sustainable Development. A second key component of the Green Development Pact is the focus on a clean, sustainable, just, affordable, and inclusive energy transition,” he added.

“The lack of progress at the G20 on equitably phasing out coal, oil, and gas casts a long shadow over the outcomes of the COP28 conference in the UAE. Simply increasing renewable energy isn’t enough if we’re still investing in the primary cause of our climate crisis: fossil fuels. What we need now is a decisive move from governments: a new Fossil Fuel Treaty that complements the Paris Agreement. As we approach the Climate Ambition Summit in a few days and COP28 later this year, let’s shift from side discussions to a unified dialogue. This conversation should focus on aiding developing nations that rely on fossil fuels for energy, employment, and revenue, while also ensuring that rich countries take ambitious mitigation actions domestically. The time is ripe for a new international framework focused on a global just transition away from fossil fuels,” said Harjeet Singh, head of global political strategy at Climate Action Network International.

