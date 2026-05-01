'Gaadi kholo': Frantic BJP workers raise storm over Trinamool vehicle outside counting centre | WATCH

A ruckus erupted outside a counting centre in Kolkata’s Bhabanipur on Thursday night after a Trinamool Congress (TMC) vehicle was spotted near the premises and BJP workers gathered around demanding it be opened up.

BJP workers alleged EVM tampering by Mamata Banerjee's TMC.(ANI/HT)

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The incident took place outside Sakhawat Memorial School, which is being used as a counting centre and EVM strongroom location. BJP supporters gathered at the site and demanded that the vehicle be opened for inspection, alleging possible irregularities ahead of counting on May 4.

In a video by news agency ANI, BJP workers were seen surrounding the vehicle and attempting to block it from moving.

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{{^usCountry}} “They (TMC) will put duplicate machines and tamper with them... What is a TMC vehicle doing outside the counting centre?” a BJP worker told ANI. “Gaadi kholo (open the car),” supporters repeatedly shouted while surrounding the vehicle. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “They (TMC) will put duplicate machines and tamper with them... What is a TMC vehicle doing outside the counting centre?” a BJP worker told ANI. “Gaadi kholo (open the car),” supporters repeatedly shouted while surrounding the vehicle. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Another worker alleged that the van might be carrying suspicious material and claimed it was linked to alleged attempts to influence the counting process. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another worker alleged that the van might be carrying suspicious material and claimed it was linked to alleged attempts to influence the counting process. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “There is something in the vehicle. Mamata Banerjee has brought something in her vehicle. The vehicle will not be allowed to move,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “There is something in the vehicle. Mamata Banerjee has brought something in her vehicle. The vehicle will not be allowed to move,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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This comes a day after the final phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2026. Both the BJP and the TMC have alleged irregularities at EVM strongrooms and counting centres across West Bengal.

Earlier, Trinamool leaders staged sit-in protests outside counting facilities, alleging suspicious activity and questioning the handling of EVM strongrooms. Party leaders also claimed that CCTV footage showed unauthorised movement inside restricted areas, alleging that “ballot papers were being moved”.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee spent nearly four hours at the site on Thursday night amid allegations of EVM tampering. She claimed she received complaints and rushed to the site.

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“If there is any plan to tamper with the counting process, it will not be tolerated,” she said.

The BJP accused her of attempting to create pressure at a sensitive counting location. BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, who is contesting against Banerjee, said his polling agent kept a close watch at her inside the premises.

The Election Commission said that all EVM strongrooms were sealed in the presence of candidates after polling and remained under multi-layer security cover. Any movement seen in footage was part of authorised segregation of postal ballots in a separate strongroom within the same premises, the EC said.

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