Gadchiroli encounter: Police probe if top Maoist leader Ganapathy among rebels killed

Senior Maoist leader Ganapathy could be among the 31 rebels killed in a gunfight with a special combat unit of the Maharashtra police on Sunday in a forest in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, a top official said on Tuesday.

“We have specific information that Ganapathy was in the Kaswapur jungle to hold a secret meeting of rebels,” Ankush Shinde, deputy inspector general of police (Gadchiroli range), said.

Muppala Lakshman Rao, also known as Ganapathy, is the seniormost leader of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist), the largest left-wing extremist organisation in the country.

“The bodies are yet to be identified. But our information is that when the C-60 attacked the meeting camp, Ganapathy was there,” Shinde, who has been supervising the operation in south Gadchiroli since Saturday, said.

Ganapathy is known to be the shrewdest and most elusive of the left-wing extremists. His death, if confirmed, could be the biggest blow to the extremist rebels in recent years.

A former school teacher, Ganapathy was the contemporary of Kondapalli Seetharamaiah, the founder of the People’s War Group.

Ganapathy rose to become the general secretary of the CPI(Maoist), formed after the merger of People’s War Group and the Maoist Communist Centre of India (MCCI) in 2004.

He is said to be active in the so-called red belt, including the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh.

Sunday’s operation took place in the jungles of Kaswapur in south Gadchiroli, on the border of Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, around 1,000km east of state capital Mumbai.

Police said 16 rebels were gunned down by the elite anti-Maoist squad of the Gadchiroli police’s Commando 60, popularly known as C-60, and that at least 10 others were injured in the gunbattle that raged for more than three hours.

Shinde said that his team has launched a massive search operation in the area and found 15 more decomposing bodies of the rebels, including that of two women, floating in the Indravati river on Tuesday morning.

A huge cache of sophisticated weapons, including AK 47 assault rifles, was also found in the area, he added.

Senior officials claimed these 15 bodies were among the ones that could not be traced on Sunday after the gunfight.

On Monday evening, crack commandos of the C-60 force killed six more rebels, including four women, in a firefight in Rajaram Khandala jungle in Jimlagatta region of the same district, 60km from the scene of Sunday’s ambush.

The number of rebels killed has risen to 37 after Monday’s attack.