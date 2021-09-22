Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Gadkari seeks policy for sleep detection sensors on commercial vehicles
india news

Gadkari seeks policy for sleep detection sensors on commercial vehicles

Speaking at a National Road Safety Council (NRSC) meeting, Gadkari underlined the need for fixed driving hours for truck drivers similar to pilots to reduce fatigue-induced road accidents. He asked the NRSC members to work in diversified areas of road safety
By Malavika Murali
PUBLISHED ON SEP 22, 2021 08:47 AM IST
Union minister Nitin Gadkari. (File photo)

Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday directed officials to work on a policy for having sleep detection sensors on commercial vehicles at par with the European standards.

Speaking at a National Road Safety Council (NRSC) meeting, Gadkari underlined the need for fixed driving hours for truck drivers similar to pilots to reduce fatigue-induced road accidents. He asked the NRSC members to work in diversified areas of road safety so that more lives can be saved.

As of 2020, there were nine million truckers and transporters involved in carrying freight across India. About a quarter of the truck drivers, who participated in a 2018 study conducted by automotive lubricant maker Castrol, complained of sleep deprivation. Up to 53% reported fatigue, insomnia, obesity, backache, joint and neck pain, poor vision, breathlessness, stress, and loneliness.

The European Union’s System for Effective Assessment of Driver Vigilance and Warning According to Traffic Risk Estimation (AWAKE) project has developed guidelines for fatigue warning systems. AWAKE employs both driver state measures and traffic risk measures to conclude the need for warning drivers and the type of warning called for. The driver state measures include eyelid movement, changes in steering grip and driver behaviour (including lane tracking), use of accelerator and brake, and steering position. The system determines if and what information or warning messages need to be communicated to drivers.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

African swine fever detected in Tripura, culling of pigs begin around epicentre

Odisha shopkeepers throw community feast for 500 people in memory of mongrel

Breaking news: PM Modi congratulates his Canadian counterpart for election win

TMC postpones Tripura events as Biplab govt imposes prohibitory orders
TRENDING TOPICS
World Alzheimer's Day
PM Modi
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Mullah Baradar
Raj Kundra
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP