Gadkari wants to increase speed limits on expressways to 140 kmph, Bill soon

The present maximum speed limit for cars on expressways is 120 kmph. On national highways, the maximum speed limit is 100 kmph.
Nitin Gadkari said he is in favour of increasing the maximum speed limit on expressways. (PTI)
Published on Oct 08, 2021 09:27 PM IST
Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said that he is in favour of increasing the maximum speed limit on expressways to 140 km per hour, and added that a Bill will soon be introduced in Parliament to revise the speed limits for vehicles for different categories of roads. The present maximum speed limit for cars on expressways is 120 kmph. On national highways, the maximum speed limit is 100 kmph.

The road transport and highways minister added that there is a mentality regarding speed that if the speed of the car increases then there will be an accident.

"My personal view is that the speed limit for vehicles on expressways should be increased to 140 km per hour," he said while addressing the 'India Today Conclave 2021'.

Gadkari added that while the speed limits on national highways should be at least 100 km per hour on four-lane roads, the respective speed limit for two-lane roads and city roads should be 80 km per hour and 75 km per hour.

He said the parameter of the speed limit for vehicles in India is one of the big challenges.

"There are some decisions by the Supreme Court and high courts regarding car speed, due to which we are not able to do anything," he said.

Gadkari added that today, such expressway has been built in the country that not even a dog can come on those roads because barricading has been done on both sides of the road.

He said he has prepared a "file to revise the maximum speed limits for vehicles for different categories of roads".

"In a democracy, we have the right to make laws and judges have the right to interpret the law...a Bill will soon be introduced in Parliament to revise the speed limit for vehicles on Indian roads," he said. 

nitin gadkari speed limit
