Gaganyaan: Astronauts set to finish training in Russia this month, says minister

India's first human space flight, 'Gaganyaan', will be preceded by an unmanned flight by 2021, followed by another flight carrying "Vyom Mitra".
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 09:37 PM IST
India’s first manned mission to space -- Gaganyaan -- is scheduled sometime before or on the eve of the 75th anniversary of India's independence. (Representational Image)

The training of four astronauts in Russia for India's first human space flight will complete this month and the second phase of training, which will be module specific, is scheduled to take place in the country, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Thursday.

"Four astronauts are being trained for India's first human space flight. Their one-year training in Russia is completing this month, with some delay on account of the COVID pandemic," Singh told PTI.

"The second phase of training, which will be module specific, is scheduled to take place in India," the minister said.

The 'Gaganyan' flight, estimated to be around 9,023 crore, is scheduled sometime before or on the eve of the 75th anniversary of India's independence.

India's heaviest launch vehicle, 'Bahubali' GSLV Mark-III, will carry astronauts to space.

