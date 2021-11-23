Galwan hero Colonel Santosh Babu to be awarded Maha Vir Chakra posthumously

Colonel Santosh Babu, who laid down his life on the observation point he was posted at while resisting a vicious attack by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) at Ladakh's Galwan Valley last year, will be accorded the Maha Vir Chakra posthumously today. In an official citation, as reported by news agency ANI, the central government described how Colonel Babu led the defence from the front despite being grievously injured, in recognition of which he is being posthumously accorded the military decoration, which is the second-highest of its type in India after the Param Vir Chakra.

The Maha Vir Chakra is awarded for acts of courage shown in the presence of the enemy, whether on land, at sea, or in the air. In its official citation, the government stated that Colonel Santosh Babu had resisted the Chinese army attack while he was establishing an observation post in the Galwan valley during ‘Operation Snow Leopard’.

“Colonel Bikumalla Santosh Babu, commanding officer of the 16 Bihar regiment deployed in Galwan Valley (Eastern Ladakh) during Operation Snow Leopard, was tasked to establish an observation post in face of the enemy,” the citation went. “While holding the position his column faced stiff resistance from the adversary who attacked using lethal and sharp weapons along with heavy stone pelting from adjoining heights. Undaunted by the violent and aggressive action overwhelming strength of enemy soldiers, the officer in true spirit of service before self, continued to resist the enemy's attempt to pushback Indian troops.”

The government document also went on to then describe how the Indian Army personnel did not back down despite being hit hard by the Chinese assault.

“Despite being grievously injured, Colonel Bikumalla Santosh Babu led from the front with absolute command and control despite hostile conditions to deter the vicious enemy attack at his position,” it read. “In the skirmish that broke out and ensuing hand to hand combat with enemy soldiers, he valiantly resisted the enemy attack till his last breath, inspiring and motivating his troops to hold ground.”

“Colonel Bikumalla Santosh Babu displayed exemplary leadership and astute professionalism. He showed conspicuous bravery in the face of enemy and made supreme sacrifice for the nation,” the document added.

The government is also according posthumous honours to other personnel of the Indian Army who sacrificed their lives to resist the Chinese attack at Galwan Valley. Naib Subedar Nuduram Soren, Havildar K Palani, Naik Deepak Singh, Sepoy Gurtej Singh – all of who have been recognised for their gallant actions during Operation Snow Leopard – will be accorded their Vir Chakras posthumously.

Subedar Sanjiv Kumar, of the 4 Para Special Forces, will also be accorded the Kirti Chakra posthumously today for an operation in the Keran sector of Jammu & Kashmir in which he killed one terrorist and injured two others.

