e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 18, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Galwan Valley face-off: BJP defers all political events, rallies in tribute to Army bravehearts

Galwan Valley face-off: BJP defers all political events, rallies in tribute to Army bravehearts

PM Modi in a brief address on Wednesday said the “sacrifice of the soldiers will not go in vain”.

india Updated: Jun 18, 2020 11:39 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People light candles as they pay tribute to Indian soldiers who lost their lives in Galwan Valley clash.
People light candles as they pay tribute to Indian soldiers who lost their lives in Galwan Valley clash.(ANI)
         

The Bharatiya Janata Party has decided to defer its political events, including virtual rallies, for the next two days to pay homage to the Indian Army bravehearts who lost their lives in the face-off with China in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley on Monday.

“The supreme sacrifice of our brave soldiers while guarding our motherland in Galwan valley will always be remembered. The nation is indebted to them. I pay homage to the martyrs,” BJP national president JP Nadda said in a tweeted on Thursday.

“The BJP has decided to postpone all its political programmes including virtual rallies for next 2 days,” his tweet read.

This comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted to the recent violent face-off between India and China in Ladakh which led to the killing of 20 Indian Army soldiers. PM Modi in a brief address said the “sacrifice of the soldiers will not go in vain”.

 Also read: Outnumbered, Indian soldiers stood ground in violent seven-hour face-off

The PM, along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and chief ministers, observed a two-minute silence as a tribute to the soldiers who got killed in the recent military stand-off with China.

“India wants peace but it is capable to give a befitting reply if instigated, the prime minister added.

Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in a face-off with Chinese troops along the undefined Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh on Monday. According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), PM Modi will also hold an all-party meeting on Friday to discuss the situation on the country’s border with China.

top news
Outnumbered, Indian soldiers stood ground in violent seven-hour face-off
Outnumbered, Indian soldiers stood ground in violent seven-hour face-off
Behind Galwan’s bloody face-off, China’s plan to interdict gateway to Karakoram
Behind Galwan’s bloody face-off, China’s plan to interdict gateway to Karakoram
India could restrict market access to China-made goods to counter Beijing
India could restrict market access to China-made goods to counter Beijing
Galwan Valley face-off: Indian, Chinese military officials meet to defuse tension
Galwan Valley face-off: Indian, Chinese military officials meet to defuse tension
Massive spying on users of Google’s Chrome shows new security weakness
Massive spying on users of Google’s Chrome shows new security weakness
Satellite images show build-up at Galwan Valley where clashes killed 20 Indian soldiers
Satellite images show build-up at Galwan Valley where clashes killed 20 Indian soldiers
‘Exaggerated’: India’s late night rebuttal to China’s new claim over Galwan Valley
‘Exaggerated’: India’s late night rebuttal to China’s new claim over Galwan Valley
India-China clash: What is the way forward? Lt Gen HS Panag (retd) answers
India-China clash: What is the way forward? Lt Gen HS Panag (retd) answers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaManish SisodiaSushant Singh RajputTS Telangana Inter Result 2020HPBOSE 12th Results 2020 LiveTelangana TS Inter Results 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In