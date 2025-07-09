What happened after Vadodara bridge collapse: Minutes of horror in Gujarat mishap

The collapse of a four decade-old bridge in Vadodara district on Wednesday led to the deaths of 10 people, with nine others being rescued. The Gambhira bridge connected central Gujarat and the Saurashtra region.(REUTERS)

A portion of the bridge – which is located near Padra town – collapsed in the morning, with vehicles plunging into the Mahisagar river. The bridge connected central Gujarat and the Saurashtra region.

Superintendent of Police (Vadodara rural) Rohan Anand said five people were brought to safety and taken to the government-run SSG Hospital in Vadodara city for treatment. The SP added that none of them are in a critical condition.

The minutes after Gambhira bridge caved in

A 10-15-metre-long slab of the Gambhira bridge caved in at 7.30am, with visuals showing that the entire chunk of the slab had collapsed, leading to multiple vehicles falling into the river.

Following the collapse, at least six vehicles – including two vans, two trucks, a two-wheeler and an autorickshaw – plunged into the river, PTI quoted Vadodara Collector Anil Dhameliya as saying. The three passengers on the two-wheeler which fell into the water managed to swim to safety.

Another couple of vehicles were dangerously close to falling into the river, but were dragged away on time, according to the collector.

Following the incident, personnel from the fire department and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) reached the site and commenced rescue operations, with assistance from local residents.

A fire brigade team from the local municipality and the Vadodara Municipal Corporation were engaged in rescue and relied operations with the boats and swimmers near the site of the tragedy.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in a post on X said that teams from the state roads and buildings department, along with private engineers who specialise in bridge construction, had been directed to reach the site. He said that the teams would conduct a preliminary investigation into the reasons for the collapse.

Patel has announced an ex-gratia of ₹4 lakh to the kin of the deceased. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the deaths due to the bridge collapse, directing an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh for the kin of the deceased from the PMNRF.