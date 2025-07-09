At least nine people died and six people were injured on Wednesday when vehicles fell into the Mahisagar River following the collapse of a Gambhira bridge in Gujarat. Vadodara: Rescue operation underway after several vehicles fell into the Mahisagar river when a portion of a four-decade-old bridge collapsed, in Gujarat's Vadodara district, Wednesday, July 9, 2025. (PTI)

The incident has disrupted road connectivity between Anand and Vadodara, affecting vehicular movement along the route.

Speaking to the media, Gujarat home minister Harsh Sanghavi confirmed that nine bodies had been recovered and six people rescued. He said “9 bodies have been recovered and 6 people have been rescued. CM sent a high committee to the spot in the morning itself and he has sought a report at the earliest. Taking this very seriously, the CM has directed a team of Roads and Buildings Department and other teams to go there and take concrete measures.”

Vadodara Collector Anil Dhameliya said that rescue efforts began earlier in the day, with local swimmers, boats, and a team from the Municipal Corporation arriving promptly at the scene. He added that teams from the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC), Emergency Response Centre, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and other administrative and police units were all present at the site.

“...Rescue operation started this morning. Local swimmers, boats and team of Municipal Corporation reached the spot immediately. VMC, Emergency Response Centre, NDRF teams and other administration, Police team are here. Rescue operation is ongoing...We have recovered 9 bodies so far. 5 people are injured, a 6th injured was found just now and he is being provided medical treatment...” he said.

Gujarat minister Rushikesh Patel said the bridge was constructed in 1985, and its maintenance was carried out periodically as and when required.

"The exact reason behind the incident will be probed," Patel said.

Visuals of the bridge collapse

Visuals from the scene showed that the entire bridge slab between two piers had collapsed.

At least four vehicles plunged into Mahisagar River

According to police, at least four vehicles plunged into the river after a section of a bridge gave way in Gujarat’s Vadodara district on Wednesday morning. PTI quoted Padra police inspector Vijay Charan saying that four people had been rescued so far and that the operation was still underway.

The incident occurred around 7.30 am when the Gambhira bridge, built over the Mahisagar River along a state highway, collapsed.

"Around four vehicles fell into the river after a portion of the bridge on the Mahisagar river collapsed around 7.30 am. The vehicles, including two trucks and two vans, fell into the river. We have rescued four persons so far," he said.

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel has instructed technical experts to visit the site and investigate the cause of the bridge collapse, officials said.

Rescue efforts are ongoing, with teams from the Vadodara fire department and local residents actively participating, an official said.

Additionally, a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has been dispatched to the site with rescue equipment to assist in the operation.

The collapsed structure is the 900-metre-long Gambhira bridge, which has 23 piers and links the Vadodara and Anand districts. The bridge was inaugurated in 1985.

(With PTI inputs)