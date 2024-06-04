 Gandhi family loyalist KL Sharma wins big against Smriti Irani in Amethi | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jun 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Gandhi family loyalist KL Sharma wins big against Smriti Irani in Amethi

ByUmesh Raghuvanshi
Jun 04, 2024 06:34 PM IST

KL Sharma, who has worked in Amethi and Rae Bareli region for over 40 years, termed this a victory of the Gandhi family and the people of Amethi

Gandhi family loyalist and prominent Congress worker Kishori Lal Sharma, who always maintained a low profile, turned out to be the giant slayer in Tuesday’s Lok Sabha’s poll results, leading against Union minister Smriti Irani from the Amethi seat by a huge margin of 165,926 votes (when the story is published).

Smriti Irani (left) and KL Sharma (right). (File Photos)
Smriti Irani (left) and KL Sharma (right). (File Photos)

He termed this a victory of the “Gandhi family and the people of Amethi.”

Irani rose to prominence and was called a giant killer when she defeated senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by a margin of 55,120 votes in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. She secured 4,68,514 votes against 4,13,394 votes polled by Rahul Gandhi, who won the seat in 2004, 2009 and 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who campaigned extensively for KL Sharma in Amethi and pitched the Congress fight there as Gandhi family versus Irani battle, was the first to react and congratulate Sharma.

“Kishori bhaiya, I never had any doubts, I was sure from the beginning that you will win. Hearty congratulations to you and my dear brothers and sisters of Amethi!,” she said in a post on X.

Soon after the Congress’ announcement to field him as candidate from Amethi in 2024 polls, Sharma had said: “I draw my strength from the people of the constituency and the Gandhi family. I will contest the election on people’s issues.” Sharma has worked in Amethi and Rae Bareli region for over 40 years.

In her campaign, Priyanka referred to her family’s relationship with Amethi mentioning the days of her father late Rajiv Gandhi as the Amethi MP and Prime Minister. “We will fight this election as the people’s own election... I will surely win this election... Smriti Irani will not understand our relationship (Gandhi family’s relationship) with the people of Amethi. She did not come here for you. She came to fight against Rahul Gandhi and not because of her devotion to you,” said Priyanka.

India News / Gandhi family loyalist KL Sharma wins big against Smriti Irani in Amethi
