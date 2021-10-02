Gandhi Jayanti 2021: President Kovind, PM Modi lead tributes for Mahatma Gandhi

President Ram Nath Kovind, vice president Venkaiah Naidu and prime minister Narendra Modi on Saturday led the country in remembering Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of 152nd birth anniversary of the freedom fighter. Leaders visited Gandhi's resting place in Delhi, Rajghat, to offer floral tribute to the “Father of the Nation.”

Also Read | PM pays tributes to Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries

Here's what the political fraternity is tweeting on Gandhi Jayanti:

President Ram Nath Kovind: Homage to Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti . It is a special day for all Indians to remember Gandhiji's struggles and sacrifice. Let us take a pledge that we will continue to strive for making India a country of Gandhiji's dreams while adhering to his teachings, ideals and values.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu: Mahatma Gandhi led the struggle to liberate India from colonial rule based on the values of Truth and Non-Violence. His principle of Ahimsa will continue to guide us and the rest of the world in our shared quest for peace, harmony and universal brotherhood.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi: I bow to respected Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. His noble principles are globally relevant and give strength to millions.

Union home minister Amit Shah: Mahatma Gandhi inspired the whole world to walk on the path of peace and non-violence. Gandhiji's ideas of Swadeshi, Swabhasha and Swaraj will continue to inspire the countrymen for a long time.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh: I bow to Pujya Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. A towering personality blessed with tremendous willpower and immense wisdom, he provided exemplary leadership to India’s freedom movement. Let us rededicate ourselves to "Swachchta and Atmanirbharbharta" on his jayanti.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot: Tributes to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, who advocated truth and non-violence, on his birthday.

Globally, Gandhi's birth anniversary is observed as International Day of Non-Violence. October 2 was adopted as day of the non-violence through a United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution in June 2007.