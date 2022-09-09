Ganesh immersion passes off peacefully in Hyderabad

Hyderabad

Amid tight security arrangements, the immersion of Ganesh idols went on peacefully following a centralised procession of idols from all parts of the city that converged at Hussain Sagar lake in Hyderabad on Friday.

Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy said the procession was monitored from the Command and Control Centre through over a lakh closed circuit television cameras. “Massive security arrangements were made with more than 35,000 police personnel deployed at various points,” he said.

In addition to the CCTV network, 739 cameras have been deployed along the main procession route in Hyderabad. Ten drones, four camera mounted vehicles and two mobile command control centres form part of the massive monitoring system.

Multiple Quick Response Teams, dog squads, and anti-chain snatching teams, and SHE Teams have also been deployed.

“Special surveillance was kept on communally sensitive and problem-prone areas. Central paramilitary forces were also deployed at several places. Special teams were posted for the security of women devotees participating in the procession and a vigil was also kept on the social media to prevent spread of fake messages,” the DGP said.

Apart from Hussainsagar lake, arrangements were also made for immersion of Ganesh idols at other major lakes like Saroornagar, Ramanthapur, Malkajgiri etc in and around the city.

As was the case every year, the main centralised procession started from Balapur in the old city of Hyderabad and other processions from different parts of the city joined the main procession at various places.

“More than 9,000 Ganesh idols would be immersed in Hussain Sagar, where 12 cranes were erected for carrying the idols. The 50-feet Ganesh idol of Khairatabad, the biggest in the city, was immersed in the lake by 6.59 pm,” the DGP said.

Later in the night, the Balapur Ganesh reached the Hussainsagar lake for immersion. “The immersions are expected to go on till Saturday afternoon,” Reddy said.

Since the main procession of Ganesh idols coincided with Friday prayers of Muslims, the police made additional security arrangements, especially in the communally sensitive old city. Security forces, including Rapid Action Force (RAF) were deployed near the historic Mecca Masjid and Charminar in big numbers as the main procession passed through the area.

The police ensured that the procession of Ganesh idols reached Charminar area only after the completion of Friday prayers at Mecca Masjid, so as to prevent any disturbance.

