Gangster Atiq Ahmad is 'Ji' for Congress like ‘Osama’: BJP's barb

ReadAs Congress's PL Punia questioned the legality of the encounter of Atiq Ahmad's son on Thursday, the BJP pointed out that in his statement the Congress leader addressed Atiq Ahmad as 'ji'. "After Osama ji and Hafiz Saeed ji comments made by Congress leaders in the past, now they have added this honorific to a gangster, mafia and criminal. Samajwadi Party says the encounter will end bhaichara and now the Congress adds ji. This is vote bank politics," BJP's national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said on Friday amid intense politics over Asad's encounter. Read | '3 bullet wounds… bleeding from back': Doctor on Asad Ahmad, Ghulam post-mortem

As Congress raised questions over the encounter of Asad Ahmad, BJP said the Congress leader is adding 'Ji' to the name of Atiq Ahmad. (PTI)

"They (the opposition) are raising question marks to the police force. They are doubting the bravery of our forces. Before the inquiry etc is over, they are coming to conclusions and giving clean chits to gangsters and mafias," Poonawalla said. Read | ‘Will not receive body…' : Mother of Asad Ahmed's aide after he was shot

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh was accused of calling Osama bin Laden 'Osama ji' though he later said he was only being sarcastic.

Samajwadi Party has criticised the Jhansi encounter and said Uttar Pradesh received the maximum NHRC notices on such actions as 'fake encounters'. "By doing fake encounters, the BJP government is trying to divert attention from the real issues. The BJP does not believe in the court at all. Today's and recent encounters should also be thoroughly investigated and the culprits should not be spared. The right and wrong is not decided by those in power. BJP is against the brotherhood," Akhilesh Yadav said.

Asad and his aide Ghulam were killed by the Special Task Force in Jhansi after intelligence input was received that Asad was hatching a plan to free his father Atiq Ahmad by attacking the police convoy when Atiq Ahmad was being brought to the hearing. "We had information that to help the accused Atiq and Ashraf escape there could be an attack on the police convoy bringing them back to UP in the case (Umesh Pal murder case). In view of this information, teams of civil police and special forces were deployed," said Prashant Kumar, Special Director General (Law and order).

