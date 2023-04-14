'3 bullet wounds… bleeding from back': Doctor on Asad Ahmad, Ghulam post-mortem

Asad Ahmad - the son of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad - had two bullet wounds and his aide Ghulam had only one, a doctor at Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi Medical College, told news agency ANI Friday. Asad and Ghulam were shot and killed in an encounter with UP Police near Jhansi Thursday and their post-mortem was held today. The Jhansi Medical College's Dr Narendra Sengar said the two had been dead for up to two hours before their bodies were brought. Police personnel at the site of the encounter in which jailed mafia Atiq Ahmad’s son Asad was killed by the UP STF, (PTI Photo)

"Under legal process postmortem was conducted. Whole body X-ray was done (and) post-mortem was carried out by a team of doctors," he said.

"Asad had two bullet injuries whereas Ghulam had only one. There were no signs of 'rigor mortis'. I think they died 90 minutes to two hours before they were brought to the hospital…" Dr Sengar said.

"Bullet pierced vital organ of Ghulam… was bleeding profusely from his back…"

The bodies are under guard and 'family member… have left Prayagraj and will reach (Jhansi) in six hours', Jhansi Police Superintendent Gyanendra Singh said.

Ghulam's mother told ANI she would not receive her son's body. "I had no idea that he (her son) used to work for gangster Atiq Ahmad. I will not receive his body… maybe his wife will receive it."

Umesh Pal's mother thanked UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath and called the killings a 'tribute' to her son's death.

Asad Ahmad and his father are wanted in connection with the murder of lawyer Umesh Pal, who was an eyewitness to the killing of Raju Pal, a Bahujan Samaj Party lawmaker. Umesh Pal was killed in February and Raju Pal in 2005.

Asad and Ghulam were tracked down by UP Police's Special Task Force in 'Operation Jhansi' after a tip that they were on the move.

They were intercepted as Asad was riding a motorcycle and, according to the police, both were killed in the exchange of gunfire that followed.

The police said they recovered two foreign-made weapons - a British Bulldog revolver and a German Walther P88 semi-automatic pistol - from the bodies.

Asad and Ghulam's deaths have been praised by Yogi Adityanath and his deputy, Keshav Prasad Maurya. Yogi hailed it as a 'historic' and Maurya declared it a 'message to criminals'. The encounter killings have also been praised by other BJP leaders, including union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

The opposition, though, has been fiercely critical.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi ripped into the BJP, demanding to know if the killers of Junaid and Nasir (victims of alleged cow vigilantes in Haryana's Bhiwani in February) would receive similar treatment. "No… because you do encounters in the name of religion," a furious Owaisi said.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the ruling BJP of 'fake encounters to divert people's attention from real issues' - a reference to state-wide civic body elections due next month.

With input from ANI

