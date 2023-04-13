Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Atiq Ahmad sent to 14-day judicial custody by UP court in Umesh Pal murder case

ByHT News Desk
Apr 13, 2023 02:51 PM IST

Amid high security deployment, the two were presented in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Dinesh Gautam on thursday morning.

Gangster-turned-politician and former MP Atiq Ahmad along with his younger brother and former MLA, Khalid Azeem aka Ashraf on Thursday were sent to 14-day Judicial custody by the court of chief judicial magistrate-Prayagraj.

Atiq Ahmad was brought to Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj from Gujarat's Sabarmati Jail and his brother from Bareilly jail.

Atiq's son Asad Ahmad - who was wanted in Umesh Pal murder case - was killed in an encounter with UP Police's Special Task Force in Jhansi.

Atiq Ahmad is also an accused in the killing of lawyer Umesh Pal, who was a key witness in the 2005 killing of BSP lawmaker Raju Pal and was shot dead outside his home in Prayagraj on February 24.

