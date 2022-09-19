Gangster shot dead outside court in Rajasthan’s Nagaur

A gangster was shot dead and four others were injured by unidentified assailants outside the district court in Nagaur city of Rajasthan on Monday as part of a suspected gang war, senior police officers said.

Additional DGP (law and order), VK Singh, identified the deceased as Sandeep Bishnoi aka Sethi (33), a resident of Hisar district in Haryana, and said he was involved in multiple crimes.

According to the officer, Sandeep had been released on bail from Nagaur jail on September 12 in connection with a murder case in 2020 in which he was the co-accused.

Singh said Monday’s attack took place around 1:30 pm outside the court after Sandeep had appeared for a hearing. At least six assailants on motorcycles shot at Sandeep and the group he was walking with, said the ADGP.

While Sandeep died in the attack, three of his associates were injured. ADGP Singh said they had reports stating that Sandeep’s lawyer was also injured.

Singh added that two of the injured were in a critical condition and had been referred to a hospital in Jodhpur.

Inspector General of Police, Ajmer Range, Rupinder Singh said the deceased was involved in five criminal cases in Rajasthan, including two murder cases.

According to ADGP Singh, Sandeep was in court on Monday to attend a hearing in a 2019 murder case in which he was the main accused.He said there were at least 15-16 cases against Sandeep in Rajasthan and Haryana.

He is also named as a co-accused in the 2021 murder of two police constables in Bhilwara. While the killings were allegedly carried out by gangster Raju Fauji, Sandeep had been accused of supplying the weapons.

According to the ADGP, Sethi committed the first murder in 2009 on Hisar. “He was currently living in Narnol area of Haryana, and was a graduate. He was into liquor trade and had stakes in many liquor shops in Haryana and Rajasthan,” said the officer.

The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party hit out at the state government over the law and order situation in the state.

BJP state president Satish Poonia tweeted: “Gang war in Nagaur, that too absolutely fearless. Gehlot ji for whose security is your government working? The state has become the first choice of criminals and now the day is not far when Rajasthan will be known for crimes. Now, change (in government) is the solution.”

Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal said in a tweet: “In such a situation, the responsibility of the police and administration should be fixed in this entire episode. Rising crime in the state including Nagaur is a matter of concern and the law and order of the state is on ventilator and such incidents are proof of jungle raj in Rajasthan.”

However, cabinet minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said the incident in Nagaur is outcome of gang war, which involved criminals. “A person got killed, which is unfortunate but he was a sharp shooter of Haryana. People from outside the state are coming and committing crime but police is taking strict action. It is unfortunate that the BJP is politicising and playing with the incident, instead of facing the challenges,” he said.

