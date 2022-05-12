Gap between 2nd and booster dose reduced for some. Check details

The government has relaxed norms for Covid-19 vaccine precaution dose for people travelling abroad. Citizens travelling overseas can now get the shot before the stipulated nine-month waiting period as required by the guidelines of the destination country. Others - those above 18 years – must wait the full nine months before becoming eligible. Required changes have been made on the CoWin app.

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya, in a tweet, said, "Indian citizens and students travelling overseas can now take the precaution dose as required by the guidelines of the destination country. This new facility will be available soon on the CoWIN portal."

News agency PTI said the decision to relax norms for overseas travellers was taken based on recommendations by the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI), a government panel that is overseeing Covid vaccinations in the country.

The union health ministry had received several representations from people who have to travel abroad for jobs, business commitments, admission to foreign schools and colleges, participate in sports events, and bilateral and multilateral meetings as part of India's official delegation.

India began administering precaution doses of Covid-19 vaccines to healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10. The comorbidity clause was removed in March making all people aged above 60 eligible for the precaution dose.

On April 10, the country began administering precaution doses to all aged above 18 years at private vaccination centres.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON