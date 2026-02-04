Edit Profile
    Gas-filled balloons catch fire inside lift in Mumbai apartment, terrifying video goes viral

    A brief explosion erupted in a building lift in Mumbai after a dozen balloons caught fire.

    Published on: Feb 04, 2026 8:09 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    A cluster of balloons led to a brief explosion inside a building elevator in Mumbai after the balloons caught fire. CCTV footage from the elevator showed the moment when a man entered the elevator with a bunch of balloons and triggered an explosion.

    The flames briefly covered the CCTV camera, and seconds later, the woman and two men were seen rushing out of the elevator. (@htTweets/X)
    The flames briefly covered the CCTV camera, and seconds later, the woman and two men were seen rushing out of the elevator. (@htTweets/X)

    The CCTV footage shows a woman entering the lift with a small trolley, followed by a man carrying several balloons packed in a large polythene bag. Moments later, the balloons catch fire, leading to the blast inside the elevator.

    The flames briefly covered the CCTV camera, and seconds later, the woman and two men were seen rushing out of the elevator. The CCTV footage shows the elevator doors shutting as flames erupt at the centre of the lift.

    (Viewers discretion advised)

    The man and the woman who were seen entering the lift reportedly suffered burn injuries, NDTV reported. The police said that a case has also been filed against the balloon seller. It is still not known what type of gas was inside the balloons.

    Similar cases of baloons cathching fire are becoming common. Last year, hydrogen balloons exploded at a Haldi ceremony, with the bride and groom suffering burns. The incident came to light when the couple shared a video of it on Instagram.

    In the video, the couple can be seen walking with hydrogen balloons when the balloons catch fire due to one of the colour guns used during entry.

    Hydrogen balloons often catch fire and trigger a small explosion that can be dangerous and cause burn injuries.

    In another incident in Vietnam, a woman suffered first- and second-degree burns after balloons she was holding exploded. The balloons came in contact with lit candles on her cake at a restaurant decorated with balloons. The video of the incident showed flames engulfing her face as she dropped the cake and balloons.

    • HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

