On camera, hydrogen balloons explode on woman's face during birthday celebration

A birthday celebration in Hanoi, Vietnam, took a frightening turn when a woman suffered burns from a balloon explosion while posing for photos with a cake. The incident, which occurred on February 14, has now gone viral after Giang Pham shared her story on social media. Doctors confirmed that her injuries were first- and second-degree burns.(Instagram/@thaimusiccover)

According to Giang, the party was held at a restaurant and decorated with numerous balloons. Wanting to add to the festive atmosphere, she purchased an additional bunch of balloons to hold while taking pictures. As the celebration wrapped up, she stood on stage with a birthday cake in one hand and the balloons in the other.

In a split second, the balloons came into contact with the lit candles on the cake, triggering an explosion. Flames erupted, engulfing her face in fire.

Startled and in pain, she immediately dropped the cake and balloons, covered her face with her hands, and rushed to the bathroom. She doused her face with water to ease the burning sensation before being taken to the hospital, reported Baohaiduong.

“The incident happened six days ago, but only today did I calm down enough to review the process of the balloon exploding and causing my burns," Giang shared.

She admitted that the experience was traumatic, and for days, she couldn't even watch the video of the accident. “I cried all day because I didn't know what my life and work would be like after being burned on my face like that," she said.

Take a look at the video:

Reportedly, doctors confirmed that her injuries were first- and second-degree burns and assured her that there would be no permanent scars. However, full recovery of her skin colour could take months.

Giang later learnt that the balloons she purchased were filled with hydrogen gas, which is highly flammable. She noted that the seller did not warn her about this risk, likely due to the high demand for balloons on Valentine’s Day.

Reflecting on the accident, she said, "When the balloon exploded, the fire flared up, rising high and burning the entire array of balloons the restaurant had prepared. Luckily, these balloons contained normal air, otherwise, it could have led to a serious fire."