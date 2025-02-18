Bengaluru: Two college students killed, two injured in speeding car crash near Ragihalli forest

Two college students were killed, and two others were injured after their speeding car crashed into a tree near Ragihalli forest on the outskirts of Bengaluru, police said on Tuesday. The incident occurred around 11.30 pm on Monday when the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle.

Shahuk and Arshu, both 23 years old and from Kollam district in Kerala, died at the scene, new agency PTI reported.

(Also Read: Bengaluru Metro's pink line to open by December 2026 as civil work nears completion: Report)

The incident occurred around 11.30 pm on Monday when the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to slam into a tree by the roadside. The two surviving passengers sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment at a hospital, the report added.

A case of rash and negligent driving has been filed, and police are investigating whether alcohol consumption was involved in the crash.

Further police inquiries are underway.

(Also Read: Bengaluru's beloved iconic 'Select Bookshop' owner, KKS Murthy, dies at 94)

In a similar incident on Sunday, two cars crashed into each other on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, leaving both vehicles severely damaged. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, and the occupants escaped with only minor injuries.

The accident’s visuals quickly went viral on social media, once again sparking debates over the safety of the expressway, which has previously been in the spotlight for its high accident rate. Many users criticized the barricades placed along the highway, arguing that unscientific speed control measures were contributing to such mishaps.

Decline in accidents

Data indicates a significant decline in accidents on the expressway in 2024 compared to the previous year. Reports show that fatal accidents have reduced by over 50 per cent since 2023, largely due to the implementation of an Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS). This fully monitored system has played a key role in improving road safety on the high-speed corridor.