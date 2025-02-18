Bengaluru Metro's pink line to open by December 2026 as civil work nears completion: Report

Bengaluru Metro’s Pink Line, Namma Metro's longest underground corridor, is 93.13 per cent complete, with track-laying and systems installation progressing rapidly. However, commercial operations are expected to begin only by December 2026. The 21.26 km line will connect Kalena Agrahara to Nagavara via MG Road.(X/@bengalurupost1)

The 21.26 km line will connect Kalena Agrahara to Nagavara via MG Road, with a 13.89 km underground section and a 7.37 km elevated section. The BMRCL recently gave a tour of the MG Road station, which is 65 feet underground and spans 93,775 square feet. It will serve as an interchange between the Pink and Purple lines, according to Deccan Herald report.

The Pink Line’s underground section faced challenges due to Bengaluru’s complex geology, including the presence of hard boulders like granite and dolerite, the report added. Tunnel boring machines (TBMs) completed the 20.99 km twin tunnels, with over 350 interventions required due to ground conditions.

As per the publication, stations are being built at an average depth of 59 feet, with the bottom-up method used for most, except Langford, which used a top-down approach.

MG Road station will have four entrances and connect passengers between both lines without needing to exit. While the underground sections are progressing, finishing works, including plastering, flooring, and system installations, are still underway.

The elevated section may open earlier, depending on the delivery of trains from BEML. The BMRCL expects to open the section along Kamaraj Road for traffic in June.

Despite the progress, BMRCL has extended the completion deadline for the entire Pink Line to December 2026, with the elevated section possibly operational sooner.

Yellow line update

In a landmark moment for India’s metro rail development, Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) received its first entirely Made-in-India driverless trainset for the Yellow Line recently.

The train, built by Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd at its manufacturing facility in Uttarpara, West Bengal, is set to revolutionize urban mobility in the city.