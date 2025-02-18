Bengaluru likely to be hotter than Delhi this year, IMD predicts: Report

Bengaluru, often celebrated for its year-round pleasant climate, is witnessing an unexpected temperature spike that is setting new records. Traditionally, summer in Bengaluru begins in early March.(AFP)

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city is now experiencing hotter days than the National Capital Region, challenging its reputation as a cool-weather destination, India Today reported.

Over the past year, Bengaluru's temperature has climbed by 2.7 degrees Celsius, marking a noticeable shift in its usual weather pattern. On February 17, 2025, the city recorded its hottest day so far, with temperatures soaring to 35.9 degrees Celsius. In comparison, Delhi recorded a high of just 27 degrees Celsius, a stark contrast to the typical belief that the northern city faces more extreme weather conditions.

Evenings to remain cool

Despite this rise in daytime heat, Bengaluru's evenings are expected to remain relatively cool, with temperatures dropping to around 17 degrees Celsius. However, meteorologists warn that daytime warmth will persist in the coming weeks, keeping Bengaluru hotter than Delhi for now, the report added.

Traditionally, summer in Bengaluru begins in early March, but this year, IMD forecasts suggest an early onset by mid-February.

On Sunday, according to IMD, Bengaluru recorded a maximum temperature of 33°C which is 2.4°C above the seasonal average.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department's daily state bulletin revealed that several parts of Karnataka are witnessing above-normal temperatures already in Februray, even before the summer officially arrived.

Northern Interior Karnataka districts such as Bagalkote, Dharwad, Gadag, and Kalaburagi recorded higher-than-usual maximum temperatures. Similarly, in South Interior Karnataka, places including Bengaluru, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Chintamani, Mandya, and Mysuru also reported above-average temperatures.

However, the rest of the state remained within the normal temperature range.

