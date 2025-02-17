Bengaluru: Woman, gram panchayat president, kills daughter then ends life over husband's 'affair'

A 34-year-old woman allegedly took her own life after killing her four-year-old daughter in Karnataka's Bengaluru on Monday, according to local authorities. Woman dies after killing her daughter, (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The woman, the president of Pavagada Gram Panchayat, hanged her daughter from a ceiling fan using a dupatta before taking her own life, news agency PTI quoted officials.

The incident occurred at their house in Ramaiah Layout, Nagasandra, while the woman's husband was away.

A senior police officer confirmed that a suicide note found at the scene alleged her husband was having an affair with another woman and that she was being harassed by him for dowry.

Police investigations have revealed that woman and his partner got married in 2014. Their relationship was reportedly strained, and woma’s family has accused husband, an auditor, of having an affair with another woman. This alleged affair, officers stated, caused significant friction in their marriage, leading to frequent arguments.

The police officer added that this was a key factor in their disputes. Following the incident, police have filed a complaint of abetment to suicide against husband. Further investigations are ongoing.

In an unrelated incident, police in Haryana's Chachroli village said last week that a 42-year-old woman took her own life after allegedly poisoning her two young daughters.

One of the daughters survived the incident and is currently receiving treatment in hospital, where her condition is described as serious.

The police believe that the woman poisoned her daughters, one of them is 13 years old and another one was11 years old, on Wednesday night before taking her own life.

Vijay Kumar, of Bhopa police station, stated that the three were taken to hospital, where mother and one of the daughters died, while another daughter remains in hospital for treatment.

He added that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem and that an investigation is underway.