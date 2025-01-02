Woman travels in Vietnam for a week on 30K budget, shares her 'very affordable' accommodation and travel tips

New Year 2025 is here, and as if there wasn't enough on your travel bucket list already, we are about to convince you why you should add another destination to that ever-growing list: Vietnam. Whether you're a first-time traveller or a seasoned vacationer, Delhi-based content creator Aanchal (Instagram handle Aanchal Around The World) is here to show you why you should be going to Vietnam soon – she recently shared a post on how to travel on a budget to Vietnam. Also read | First time-traveller to Vietnam? 5 Things you must do here Things to know if you want to travel on a budget to Vietnam. (Representative picture: Peek.com)

“I still can’t believe I was able to do an international trip on a budget of only ₹30,000 for a WHOLE week excluding flights, but they’re also very affordable,” she wrote in the caption of her travel video.

Travelling on a budget doesn't always mean giving up comfort or delicious meals. Aanchal has tried to show that with strategic planning and patience, you can plan an unforgettable vacation that caters to your needs without straining your finances. From visiting some of the prettiest travel spots in the Southeast Asian country and wandering the lantern-filled streets to eating delicious traditional Vietnamese food, there is so much to do. Read on to see what are her top things to do in Vietnam.

Accomodation

"I stayed at a mix of cute hostels and boutique hotels that were such good value for money that they never once felt like a compromise on style or comfort. These are the places I stayed at and highly recommend - Meander in Ho Chi Minh City, Ivy Hotel in Hoi An and Sofiana My Khe in Da Nang," she said.

Food

Aanchal also said, 'The most beautiful, trendy and aesthetic restaurants in Vietnam are SO CHEAP! For example, a big portion of an avocado toast with eggs and a fresh coconut was only ₹480 at Nourish Eatery in Hoi An. And if you opt for local food, it’ll be even cheaper."

Travel

"It’s very convenient and affordable to get a taxi from Grab. For example, my cab from the airport to my hostel in Ho Chi Minh was only ₹300 and to get to most tourist spots within the city I only ever spent about ₹100 each time," Aanchal added.

Her perfect itinerary for your trip to Vietnam

⦿ Day 1: Arrive in Ho Chi Minh City and visit Nguyen Hue Street and The Cafe Apartment.

⦿ Day 2: Today in Ho Chi Minh, visit Saigon Central Post Office, Tan Dinh Pink Church and Book Street.

⦿ Day 3: Take a flight to Da Nang and then a taxi to reach Hoi An. Explore the ancient town, get custom clothes at one of the many tailor shops here, try coconut coffee at Moments Hoi An and go on a sunset lantern boat.

⦿ Day 4: Take a taxi back to Da Nang and stay in the My Khe beach area. The only tourist attractions in Da Nang are Lady Buddha and Dragon Bridge but you can also take a day trip to Ba Na Hills from here. There’s also great restaurants like Maia, I Vegan and Roots that you must visit.

⦿ Day 5: Reach Hanoi via a flight and visit train street.

⦿ Day 6: From Hanoi, take a bus to Sapa and explore Cat Cat Village, go on the Fansipan Cable Car and enjoy the nature.

⦿ Day 7: Go to Halong Bay for a cruise (I didn’t) or back to Hanoi to travel back home.