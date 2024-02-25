 The 25 best things to do in Vietnam - Hindustan Times
The 25 best things to do in Vietnam

The 25 best things to do in Vietnam

BySneha Chakraborty
Feb 25, 2024 05:52 PM IST

With Vietnam claiming the “World's Leading Heritage Destination 2023”, here are 25 bucket-list experiences you can try in the land of the “Ascending Dragon.”

  1. Historical tour of the Cu Chi Tunnel in Ho Chi Minh City
  2. Embrace tube-house architecture at Hanoi’s Old Quarter
  3. Take a trip to Huế for a taste of the country’s royal imperial cuisine
  4. Shop and savour Hu Tieu at the floating market of Cai Rang
  5. Kayak through the emerald waters of Halong Bay
  6. Soak up some Vietnamese sun on Phu Quoc Island
  7. Step into the world’s largest cave in Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park
  8. Sail along mangrove-lined riverways on a trip to the Mekong Delta
  9. Light a lantern in Hoi An
  10. Go on a night market crawl through Ho Chi Minh City
  11. Trek through Sapa to see the lush green rice terraces
  12. Explore Detian Waterfall on a bamboo raft
  13. Walk around the UNESCO-recognised Dong Van Karst Plateau Geopark
  14. Photograph the Golden Bridge Hand
  15. Paddle in crystal clear lagoons in Quy Nhon
  16. Dare to canoe around Crocodile Lake in Cat Tien National Park
  17. Take a stroll through Da Lat, the Paris of Vietnam
  18. Watch Vietnam’s water puppetry
  19. Take a guided tour of the ancient Champa Kingdom
  20. Try fresh fish and shellfish at Nha Trang aka the seafood capital
  21. Visit Ninh Binh’s circuit of Buddhist temples
  22. Sip on artichoke tea in Dalat
  23. Unwind with bia hoi (freshly brewed draught beer) in Hanoi’s Old Quarter
  24. Visit the World Coffee Museum in Buon Ma Thuot
  25. Climb to the top at the Marvel at Ban Gioc Waterfall

Budget Friendly: Vietnam is a great international trip for anyone on a budget. It is a backpacker-friendly destination with several hostels at affordable prices.
    Sneha Chakraborty

    Sneha Chakraborty writes on travel, food, culture, gadgets and lifestyle for the Daily Entertainment and Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

