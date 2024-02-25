The 25 best things to do in Vietnam
With Vietnam claiming the “World's Leading Heritage Destination 2023”, here are 25 bucket-list experiences you can try in the land of the “Ascending Dragon.”
- Historical tour of the Cu Chi Tunnel in Ho Chi Minh City
- Embrace tube-house architecture at Hanoi’s Old Quarter
- Take a trip to Huế for a taste of the country’s royal imperial cuisine
- Shop and savour Hu Tieu at the floating market of Cai Rang
- Kayak through the emerald waters of Halong Bay
- Soak up some Vietnamese sun on Phu Quoc Island
- Step into the world’s largest cave in Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park
- Sail along mangrove-lined riverways on a trip to the Mekong Delta
- Light a lantern in Hoi An
- Go on a night market crawl through Ho Chi Minh City
- Trek through Sapa to see the lush green rice terraces
- Explore Detian Waterfall on a bamboo raft
- Walk around the UNESCO-recognised Dong Van Karst Plateau Geopark
- Photograph the Golden Bridge Hand
- Paddle in crystal clear lagoons in Quy Nhon
- Dare to canoe around Crocodile Lake in Cat Tien National Park
- Take a stroll through Da Lat, the Paris of Vietnam
- Watch Vietnam’s water puppetry
- Take a guided tour of the ancient Champa Kingdom
- Try fresh fish and shellfish at Nha Trang aka the seafood capital
- Visit Ninh Binh’s circuit of Buddhist temples
- Sip on artichoke tea in Dalat
- Unwind with bia hoi (freshly brewed draught beer) in Hanoi’s Old Quarter
- Visit the World Coffee Museum in Buon Ma Thuot
- Climb to the top at the Marvel at Ban Gioc Waterfall
