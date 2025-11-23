Bride, groom suffer burns after hydrogen balloons explode during Haldi ceremony. Watch

A couple’s Haldi celebration turned into a frightening accident after hydrogen balloons meant for their grand entry exploded, leaving both the bride and groom with burns. The incident came to light after the couple shared a video on Instagram along with a detailed caption describing how a trending idea went dangerously wrong. Despite the shock, the couple continued with the celebrations.(Instagram/@kushgotalovetan)

In the video, the couple is seen walking in with hydrogen balloons when one of the colour guns used during the entry is accidentally pointed upwards. The heat triggered a reaction with the balloons, causing them to burst into a small explosion.

“We never imagined the most special day of our lives would take such a drastic turn,” the couple wrote, explaining that what was supposed to be a “fun, trending Haldi entry” left them “scarred - literally and emotionally”.

“We’re sharing this reel to create awareness about how dangerous these ‘viral ideas' can turn when safety is compromised,” they added.

According to the caption, the bride, Tanyaa, suffered burns on her face and back, while the groom, Kushagra, sustained burns on his fingers and back. Their hair was also singed in the blast. “On a day we were supposed to look our best, we were instead layering concealer to hide injuries, chopping our burnt hair, and colouring it to mask the damage,” they said, adding that the smell of burnt hair lingered long after.

Couple warns others about “viral trends”

The couple said the mishap occurred during a planned sequence where hydrogen balloons were to be released first, followed by coloured guns. But “in the chaos of the moment, someone accidentally pointed a colour gun at the balloons”. They credited quick access to medical help, thanks to doctors in the family and a nearby hospital, for preventing more serious injuries.

Despite the shock, the couple continued with the celebrations. “As they say, the show must go on. And it did. Despite the hiccups, we still managed to have the time of our lives at the varmala. It wasn’t perfect, but it was still the most beautiful day of our lives,” they wrote.

The couple ended the post with a warning to others planning elaborate wedding entries. “We hope our experience becomes a reminder for everyone to exercise caution and prioritise safety over trends - no celebration is worth risking lives,” they said.