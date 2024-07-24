 Gate collapses at Kolkata event attended by Mamata Banerjee; 2 people injured | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Jul 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Gate collapses at Kolkata event attended by Mamata Banerjee; 2 people injured

ByHT News Desk
Jul 24, 2024 05:35 PM IST

The incident occurred at the event organised by the Information and Cultural Affairs Department at Dhanadhanya Auditorium in Kolkata.

Two people were injured when a temporary gate collapsed at a cultural event attended by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Wednesday, news agency PTI reported.

A temporary gate collapsed at a cultural event in Kolkata on Wednesday.(PTI)
A temporary gate collapsed at a cultural event in Kolkata on Wednesday.(PTI)

The report added that the event, organised by the Information and Cultural Affairs Department at Dhanadhanya Auditorium, was held to commemorate the 44th death anniversary of the legendary actor Uttam Kumar.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

Gate collapses at Kolkata event attended by Mamata Banerjee; 2 people injured
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 24, 2024
