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Gatherings banned, fortification: Aftermath of TMC-BJP strong room drama in Kolkata ahead of counting

This has been done following the high drama at two counting centres over the Trinamool Congress's allegations of suspicious activities.

Updated on: May 01, 2026 04:02 pm IST
By Shivam Pratap Singh
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After the high-intensity drama over tampering allegations in Kolkata on Thursday, ahead of the West Bengal assembly election results, the police have banned all kinds of gatherings in seven areas where votes are to be counted.

Security forces deployed at the gate of a strong room in Kolkata on Thursday.(ANI Video Grab)

This has been done following the high drama at two counting centres over the Trinamool Congress's allegations of suspicious activities.

The police's prohibitory orders have been enforced in Sahid Kshudiram Bose Road, Judge's Court Road, Jadavpur, Diamond Harbour Road, Lord Sinha Hall, Naresh Mitra Sarani (Beltala Road) and Pramathesh Barua Sarani in Kolkata.

The strong rooms storing the EVMs and the centres where the votes will be counted on May 4 have all been fortified by the officials. A senior police officer said enhanced security arrangements have been put in place at Khudiram Anushilan Kendra, the counting centre for several assembly seats in north and east Kolkata, which houses EVM strong rooms.

"Additional CAPFs and armed police forces have also been deployed under the supervision of an additional commissioner and a deputy commissioner of police," Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Kolkata, Rupesh Kumar, told reporters after visiting the area.

The CEO said he had also told the returning officers to inform the concerned candidates and agents about this exercise.

"The returning officers informed the political parties through email. Separation of postal ballots began in the polling booth corridors from 4 pm. They are all safe, secured and locked. The representatives of both Trinamool Congress and the BJP have been shown everything," he added.

The apex poll official in the state clarified that, since electricity connections are not allowed in strong rooms, postal ballot segregation for the seven assembly constituencies in Kolkata was being conducted in torchlight, which the ruling Trinamool leaders wrongly called "suspicious activities".

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shivam Pratap Singh

Shivam Pratap Singh is a digital journalist who works as a Deputy Chief Content Producer with Hindustan Times. Having previously worked with various platforms covering national, international as well as sports events, he blends in various topics to easy to read news pieces for the benefit of the reader. Shivam holds a Master's degree in International Relations from Jamia Millia Islamia, bringing in a unique perspective for whatever is happening around the world. An avid reader, he can be seen immersed in books and book shops while not working. Shivam treats every topic almost equally but loves to right about foreign affairs and politics of India. He has over half-a-decade of experience in digital journalism though his career started in print.

west bengal election 2026 west bengal tmc bjp kolkata
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