Gauhati HC notice on plea that claimed BJP MLA Malakar isn’t citizen; he rebuts

SILCHAR: The Gauhati high court on Thursday issued notice to the Assam government on a petition seeking disqualiication of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Bijoy Malakar, 45, on the ground that he was not an Indian citizen. BJP MLA Bijoy Malakar

Justice Kardak Ete issued notice to the government and the Election Commission on Malakar’s election from the Ratabari (SC) assembly constituency in Sribhumi district. The petitioners, Braja Gopal Sinha and Bijoy Kumar Kanu, both residents of Sribhumi district, alleged that Bijoy Malakar’s parents entered Assam after the cut-off date of March 25, 1971, and were disqualified from acquiring Indian citizenship under existing constitutional and legal provisions.

The MLA rejected the charge. Malakar told HT that his family had been living in Sribhumi district, formerly Karimganj, for three generations and alleged that the move was politically motivated ahead of the assembly elections. He added that his lawyers would respond to the petition after he receives notice.

The petition alleged that the Malakar’s parents were not listed in the 1966 and 1971 voter list.

The petitioners have also accused the authorities of administrative inaction, stating that despite submitting representations seeking a detailed inquiry into Malakar’s citizenship status, no proper investigation was carried out.

The petition said a verification report submitted by the District Election Officer, Sribhumi, on November 29, was inconclusive, and that it failed to establish any linkage with the electoral rolls of 1966 or 1971.

After hearing the counsel of the petitioners, the high court issued notice to the MLA and the authorities including the assembly speaker, returnable within four weeks.