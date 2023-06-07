Home / India News / Known Gujarat cardiologist Gaurav Gandhi dies of heart failure at 41: Report

Known Gujarat cardiologist Gaurav Gandhi dies of heart failure at 41: Report

ByHT News Desk
Jun 07, 2023 09:56 AM IST

Doctors say that he died of heart failure.

Gaurav Gandhi, a prominent cardiologist from Gujarat's Jamnagar, died of a heart attack early Tuesday morning, multiple media reports have said. Dr Gandhi was 41 years old and reportedly operated on over 16,000 people over the course of his medical career.

Cardiologist Gaurav Gandhi
Cardiologist Gaurav Gandhi

According to a report by Aaj Tak, Dr Gandhi met patients as usual on Monday and returned that night to his home on the city's Palace Road. He dined and went to bed without any complaints or changes in behaviour. At 6 am the next day, when family members went to wake him up, they found him unconscious and rushed him to the hospital.

Dr Gandhi was declared dead at the hospital.

Who was Dr Gaurav Gandhi?

Reports indicate Dr Gandhi completed his basic medical degree from Jamnagar and a specialisation in cardiology from Ahmedabad, after which he returned to his hometown to practice. He was reportedly associated with the 'Halt Heart Attacks' campaign on Facebook.

