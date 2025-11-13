Gaurav Gogoi ISI agent, but less involved than his wife, alleges Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday alleged that state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi is an agent of Pakistan's ISI though he is a little less involved in comparison to his wife. Sarma has been attacking Gogoi and his British wife Elizabeth Colburn over the last few months, alleging that they have a connection with the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI.

Gogoi who keeps mum when terrorists strike in the country is definitely an agent of the Pakistani spy agency, the CM said on the sidelines of a programme here.

''His wife might be a bit more and he might be a little less, but what is undeniable is that both are Pakistani agents and we have enough proof with us,'' he said.

October and November have been full of sorrow and pain for the people of Assam following the death of singer Zubeen Garg, and that is why he is not taking any step on this issue, Sarma said, adding that it is not a good time for politics.

''I am, however, saying as the chief minister of the state that he and his family are in cahoots with Pakistan,'' he alleged. ''Gaurav Gogoi is with Pakistan and his entire family is working for the ISI. Therefore, during any subversive incident, he cannot criticise that country,'' Sarma claimed. The chief minister alleged that when any unfortunate incident happens involving Pakistan, Gogoi does not condemn their actions immediately but usually criticises much later, ''as in the meantime he takes permission from them''.

''When our nation was mourning the tragic Delhi blast, he did not say anything about it. Later, he wrote a post on Facebook but the word 'condemn' was nowhere in it,'' he said. Later, when many people wrote about this, he inserted that particular word "with a heavy heart", Sarma claimed.

''Gogoi does not have the courage to raise his voice against extremism'', he added.

Referring to the opposition meeting on Wednesday to discuss the strategy for the Assam assembly elections in 2026, the chief minister claimed that the sole purpose of yesterday's meeting was to discuss an upcoming wedding.

Sarma was referring to a viral video clip in which the opposition leaders were seen teasing Assam Jatiya Parishad President Lurinjyoti Gogoi about his wedding plans.

''For nearly two hours, the only topic of conversation was the wedding -- about the bride, groom and the venue of the reception and there was no political discussion'', the CM said.

Regarding the coming together of the three Gogois - Congress' Gaurav, Assam Jatiya Parishad's Lurinjyoti and Raijor Dal's Akhil, Sarma said there are only three in the opposition "but many more Gogois are with us''.

After the meeting on Wednesday, Gaurav Gogoi had said that at least eight opposition parties have decided to contest the state assembly elections due next year unitedly to defeat the ruling BJP-led alliance.

''Their political agenda remains hidden while everything we do is open and transparent and that is why we are blessed by the people,'' he said. There will be no contest in the election and the 'opposition does not even stand a chance against the ruling coalition, the CM added. Asked about the arrival of AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal's arrival in the state after a long time, the CM said that his politics has expired and he and his party are no longer relevant.