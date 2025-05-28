Gaurav Gogoi, his wife into anti-India activities, alleges Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday stepped up his attack on Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, claiming that he had documents to establish that Gogoi and his wife were “deeply into anti-India activities”. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi (L), Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (R)(File)

Sarma also claimed that he had documents to back his allegations against Gogoi, who was appointed Assam Congress president on Monday, and his British wife, Elizabeth but would only make them public on September 10 after an ongoing probe by a special investigation team (SIT) of the state police into the allegations is completed.

“I have documents to prove that his wife is involved in collecting various intelligence inputs of Government of India on behalf of a climate lobby. On September 10, I am going to reveal their relationship with the Pakistan army, the interior department of Pakistan and how they are doing all these things for a climate lobby,” said the chief minister, who has been targeting Gogoi since February this year.

Sarma’s statement came after Gogoi rebutted his allegations, and told reporters in New Delhi that he had visited Pakistan in 2013 when his wife was employed there as part of a climate change project. On X, Gogoi also questioned if Sarma would resign if he could not prove his allegations.

Sarma said he would be able to prove the allegations.

“He and his wife (Gogoi) are deeply into anti-India activities, and I will prove it. Gogoi’s visit to Pakistan had nothing to do with his wife’s employment there, it was his personal visit. At that time, his wife was not in Pakistan. She was in India,” Sarma said.

He said Gogoi and his family were not nationalists because the MP’s wife and the couple’s two children hold British passports. “If in a family, three out of four members aren’t Indian citizens, can they be called nationalists?... Only someone who has no shame will admit that his wife and children aren’t Indian citizens,” Sarma said.

Sarma claimed that his revelations on September 10 would make Congress leader Rahul Gandhi regret the decision to appoint Gogoi as the deputy leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha and the Assam Congress president.

Sarma said Gogoi was not an MP when he visited Pakistan in 2013, but lived with his late father Tarun Gogoi, who was the state’s chief minister at the time.