'Reflects his mental state': Congress' Gaurav Gogoi on Assam CM Sarma's ISI link claims

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Sunday claimed that Assam chief minister Himanta Biswas Sarma's remarks on him being invited to Pakistan by the ISI were “insane” and that the CM had made many baseless remarks about him ever since he joined politics 13 years ago. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi denied allegations of involvement with Pakistan and questioned the mental stability of Assam CM Himanta Sarma.(Anuwar Hazarika )

In one of many posts on X, addressing the allegations, Gaurav Gogoi said, “I am worried about the health of the chief minister of Assam. For some reason, best known to him, I have been on his radar since my entry into Assam. He has made many baseless remarks about me in the past 13 years. The most recent one borders on insanity and the absurd.”

Also Read: Why Himanta Sarma urged Rahul Gandhi to drop ‘Assam MP’ from Congress team for diplomatic outreach after Op Sindoor

He added, ""He is not giving out any facts and simply behaving like an IT cell troll. A chief minister should not be a troll. If he has any facts supporting his most recent allegation he should put it out in the public domain."

Gogoi's remarks came after Sarma alleged that the Congress leader visited Pakistan on an invitation from its spy agency ISI and that he had worked closely with the establishment of the neighbouring country.

"We will ensure that after 2026 he gets some rest. The script that the chief minister is following is worse than a B-grade film," he said.

Gaurav Gogoi also claimed that the chief minister had acted out of insecurity and had made false claims about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra as well, where he had alleged that a “body double” of the leader was leading the rally.

Also Read: ‘Going to Pakistan is a crime’: Himanta Biswa Sarma attacks Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi

"The farce cannot be hidden for too long. Ninety-nine per cent of what the chief minister has been saying is nonsense. He should put out the facts in the public domain and stop hiding behind an imaginary September deadline," he said.

Assam CM alleges Gogoi went to Pakistan on ISI invite

Himanta Sarma on Sunday had alleged that Gaurav Gogoi had been working with the Pakistani government and had visited the country on the invitation of their spy agency. He also questioned the citizenship of Gogoi's wife and children, claiming that they were also connected to Pakistan.

"Gaurav Gogoi visited Pakistan on an invitation of the ISI. For the first time, I am saying this. We have documents of the same. He did not go for tourism purposes. He went there definitely for taking training," the CM claimed, as quoted by PTI news agency.

"He was (working) closely with the Pakistan establishment. When does the Home Department send an invitation? It is only to impart training. An invitation from the foreign affairs (department) or any university is altogether a different thing. This was not from the foreign affairs or cultural departments. He went there on a direct invitation from the home department of Pakistan," Sarma asserted.